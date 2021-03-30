The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXdtUdC0y_c

Introducing the Basketball Africa League (BAL), the first of its kind in our continent. This will be basketball at its best, right here on African soil. Watch the BAL Hang Time Special Edition. Find out more on www.theBAL.com. You can also watch us on @theBAL Facebook and YouTube channel.