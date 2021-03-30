BitAngels: Upcoming Events and Thoughts on Uniswap v3/DeFi investing

KingSwap x BitAngels Singapore 2021- Why Everyone In Crypto Is Talking About DeFi?

Is it Time for DeFi to Go Mainstream After the GameStop Craze? Get in on the Trend with Our Strategic Crypto Leaders in the blockchain space!

Presenting Companies

KingSwap

Technicorum Holdings

Thetechlauncher

HaloDAO

Uniswap v3 is Coming and How It Could Change DeFi Investing

Thoughts from BitAngels Senior Analyst, Gavin Knight

The DeFi space has been booming to say the least. It seems like every day a new AMM (automated market maker), staking or other solution is launched. Uniswap was the core foundational project that helped launch DeFi on Ethereum. It’s often easy to have an investment thesis to invest in the next and new innovative product, but Uniswap is still innovating. With their governance token moving about 10Bn they’ve got some budget to spare. So it’s important to take into account these features which can easily beat out the competition with the sheer traffic and attention Uniswap gets. So for the next project you evaluate, take this into account and think what’s different about their product. The full details can be found here: https://uniswap.org/blog/uniswap-v3/

Uniswap v3 offers

Concentrated liquidity, giving individual LPs granular control over what price ranges their capital is allocated to. Individual positions are aggregated together into a single pool, forming one combined curve for users to trade against

Multiple fee tiers , allowing LPs to be appropriately compensated for taking on varying degrees of risk

Explained in depth in the blog post.

