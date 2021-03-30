John Cortale of THE CORTALE GROUP is Featured in Exclusive Interview

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Cortale, Wealth Advisor and Founder of The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, has been featured in a recent interview with Ideamensch, a global entrepreneur platform. In the interview, John shares valuable insights and best practices learned through his experiences as a Wealth Advisor, entrepreneur and a leader in his community.



With over two decades of experience in financial services, John Cortale has helped countless clients pursue financial stability. This has enabled John to achieve success as a leader and entrepreneur. In the interview, John shares his insights on what inspired him to start his own business, how he brings ideas to life and strategies for achieving success. John also shared advice that is often overlooked when climbing the ladder of success, “I was very ambitious as a youngster and was always striving to improve myself, but in that race, I think I took certain people for granted. As I look back now, everything I value in my life comes down to the quality of my relationships – and I now realize that that’s all that matters.”

John is grateful for all the ups and downs he’s experienced in life because he’s been able to learn and grow from them. “Through all of my life experiences, I’ve gained valuable knowledge which has shaped how I approach my career and those who I come in contact with every day”, says John. “Learning to build trust and maintaining a positive mindset has helped me excel tremendously. It has allowed me to stay grounded and focused, all while providing the best service possible to my clients and my community.”

About John Cortale

John Cortale is a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at LPL Financial and founder of The Cortale Group. For over 20 years, he has been providing comprehensive investment solutions and personally tailored advice to families and individuals. LPL Financial has been instrumental in his success by allowing him to further strengthen, elevate, and enhance the financial services he provides to guide his clients towards their investment goals.

John is passionate about the work that he does and has devoted his life to helping families define and work towards achieving financial success. As a wealth advisor, he firmly believes financial success can only be pursued through personal, comprehensive planning. John’s team has developed a planning methodology that includes a 4-step process: determining your retirement goals, performing a retirement stress test, defining your retirement income, and establishing strategies for your legacy.

John was born and raised in Long Island, New York and currently resides in Bethesda, MD with his wife. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a dual degree in Finance and Accounting. John is an avid golfer who also enjoys traveling and experiencing different cultures and cuisines. Most importantly, John appreciates spending quality time with his close-knit family and friends.

