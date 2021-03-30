SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Green Thumb Industries, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Green Thumb is a cannabis manufacturer and distributor. After the markets closed on March 29, 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported that Green Thumb is under federal investigation for possible “pay-to-play violations” during its push to gain coveted growing and distribution licenses in Illinois and several other states. According to the report, federal officials are examining campaign donations and other steps that Green Thumb took as it sought to acquire these licenses. On this news, shares of Green Thumb have plummeted approximately 10% in intraday trading on March 30, 2021.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether Green Thumb and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Green Thumb and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com



