Pax8 and LogMeIn Join Forces to Offer Partners LastPass Single Sign-On and Password Management Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Colo., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new global partnership with LogMeIn, providing its industry-leading password management and single sign-on solution, LastPass, to managed service providers (MSPs) giving them visibility and control over every access point of their clients’ businesses.



“We are excited about the partnership with LogMeIn and to offer partners their award-winning password management solution, LastPass,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “To secure the digital workplace from data breaches and cyber threats, Pax8 and LogMeIn are equipping partners with advanced password management and security solutions, enabling them to secure their clients end-to-end. Using these enhanced features of LastPass, MSPs can now manage their customers passwords and access applications from a single portal, increasing productivity and effectiveness.”

LastPass is an all-in-one solution for password management, single sign-on, and multi-factor authentication. Designed specifically for MSPs, the LastPass solution has one central admin console where partners can view, access, and manage customers, while securely protecting passwords and managing access to applications. Additionally, it provides the flexibility to add or remove seats as required.



Additional benefits of adding LastPass to your security stack include:

24/7 dark web monitoring

Cyberattack prevention

Strong password generation

Secured passwords and data

Multi-factor authentication

Access point management

PIN code storage

Time savings and convenience

"We are proud to be partnering with Pax8 to offer MSPs easier access to LastPass,” said Tiffany Dunn, Vice President, Channel Sales, North America, LogMeIn. “The Pax8 Platform and superior product support provides us with a global route to expand our reach and strengthen our channel business. We are seeing that many organizations have re-invigorated ‘cloud first’ strategies over the last year as they want to improve agility, productivity, and security so they can deal with whatever the world throws at them. To serve this, LogMeIn knows that by offering MSPs cloud-based products like LastPass, it is shaping the future of work for businesses worldwide. That empowers employees with the ability to work from anywhere, while providing their organizations with best of breed products that are interoperable with their other solutions.”

"LogMeIn recognizes that MSPs are on the front lines of enabling businesses and their employees to thrive in the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment,” added Harvey Grasty, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, LogMeIn. “Because LogMeIn is strategically aligned to supporting MSPs in this new normal, we'll continue to deploy MSP-centric solutions and make them accessible through innovative partners like Pax8.”

To learn more about the LastPass MSP solution and the partnership with LogMeIn, please contact a cloud solutions advisor at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com. Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which has helped more than 25.6 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 70,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com.



About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com

Marcel Kay

PR Manager at LogMeIn

press@logmein.com