In Recognition of World Bipolar Day, Novelist and Mental Health Advocate Susan Sofayov Releases DEFECTIVE on Kindle Unlimited

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate World Bipolar Day, award-winning author Susan Dobransky-Sofayov announces that her novel, Defective, has been released on Kindle Unlimited. Defective is the story of an aspiring young law student coming to terms with her newly-discovered Bipolar II diagnosis in the midst of a crumbling romantic relationship. Sofayov conceived the novel after years of suffering with this condition undiagnosed, hoping to inspire others to seek help who may be unwittingly struggling with the same disorder.



Defective follows University of Pittsburgh law student Maggie Hovis, who battles to hold on to her fiancé, her grade point average, and her own sanity as she unknowingly deals with Bipolar II Disorder. It’s an honest account of a rocky journey through mental illness, engaging the reader in Maggie’s quest to attain the love and achievements that her uncooperative brain has always insisted she did not deserve.

“Defective shows the daily reality faced by people, particularly young women, who may not even be aware that their challenges are related to Bipolar Disorder. Yet this condition can be treated and managed,” said Sofayov. “I hoped the book might help reduce the stigma of mental illness, showing that it affects ordinary people with robust lives, families, busy jobs, and obligations. No one needs to be defined by their mental illness. This novel is meant to illustrate that people can overcome their disabilities and find resolution in their lives.”

Ms. Sofayov has been a featured speaker for the International Bipolar Foundation’s podcast series, where her presentation “Mental Illness Doesn’t Have To Win” is listed as a resource on this association’s website. She is the author of two other acclaimed women’s fiction novels: Jerusalem Stone, which won first place in the Inspirational category in the Las Vegas Romance Writers I-Heart-Indie Contest; and The Kiddish Ladies, published by Black Opal Books. All three novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other etailers.

In the words of one reader, who called Defective “eye-opening”: “I have battled depression my entire life. This book struck such a nerve it was almost scary,” said Kirsten Dillard on Goodreads. “If you have ever wondered what it's like to have a mental illness, read this book. It is such a wonderful insight.”

The video book trailer for Defective can be viewed on YouTube.

About Susan Sofayov

Susan Sofayov is an award-winning novelist living in Mount Lebanon, PA. She holds a BA in English literature and political science from the University of Pittsburgh and an MA in teaching from Chatham University. Her storytelling presentation was a 1st place winner in the renowned “Moth” spoken word Pittsburgh competition. She is a former vice president of child care for a large non-profit organization. Visit defectivethenovel.com, www.susansofayov.com, or follow Susan on Twitter @Susan_Sofayov.

Contact: Susan Dobransky-Sofayov, 412-508-6113, susan.sofayov@gmail.com