US Secret Service, Homeland Security Headline Discussion of 2021 Cyberthreats in the Pacific Northwest

Chief Information Security Officers from Seattle and Portland Share Insight on Managing Cybersecurity Amid Pandemic Attack Landscape

The 2021 Seattle and Portland Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry.

Headlining this two-day summit this Wednesday and Thursday, March 31-April 1 are three prominent keynote presentations:

Special Agent Timothy Hunt, US Secret Service, Cyber Fraud Task Force

Cybersecurity Advisor Ronald Watters, DHS Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

“Offensive Security” host and author Jonathan Helmus



“Each year, we’re seeing newer and bigger threats, making the role of cybersecurity professionals more important than ever. It’s vital that CISOs stay on the cutting edge,” said Dawn Morrissey, CEO and Founder of Data Connectors. “Through these discussions by industry experts and thought leaders in information security, our attendees have the chance to get ahead.”

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around the SolarWinds & Hafnium/Microsoft attack, DevSecOps & Pentesting, user-centered security, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest:

Kevin Morrison - CISO & Managing Director, Alaska Airlines

Dave Estlick - CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Dennis Tomlin - CISO, Multnomah County

Robert Thomas - CISO, 180AConsulting.com

Hadas Cassorla - CISO & Principle, Scale Security Group

Bryan Hurd - CISO & VP, Aon Cyber Solutions

Jon Washburn - CISO, Stoel Rives, LLP



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Okta, Cymulate, OneTrust, Ordr, Attivo Networks, Ivanti, Pure Storage, and many more.

The Summit will take place over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, March 31-April 1 at 9:00 a.m. PT on both days. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/ seaport

