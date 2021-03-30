O2TODAY Partners with Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan and Aloha Shirt Author Dale Hope to Launch MĀLAMA Hawai'i Protective Mask

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran face mask manufacturer O2TODAY , Hawai‘i Tourism Japan, and Dale Hope have teamed up to develop a mask as part of the MĀLAMA Hawaiʻi initiative. The collaboration celebrates Hawaiʻi’s aloha shirt heritage through a reusable mask featuring high-efficiency filters designed to welcome Japanese tourists safely back to Hawaiʻi, while serving as a reminder of The Aloha State when they return home. The print was curated by Aloha Shirt icon and Waterman, Dale Hope, who has also designed for the Patagonia Pataloha collection, Quicksilver Waterman Collection, and Western Aloha, among other brands.



“It was a pleasure to collaborate with O2TODAY to create a highly effective mask with my favorite vintage Aloha Shirt print from my collection of shirts made in Hawaiʻi over the last 80 years,” said Hope.

The masks are scheduled to be released as part of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan’s Mālama Hawaiʻi Promotion in Japan in the coming months and will be featured among other online marketing initiatives for the campaign.

“Keeping our Japanese visitors safe while still welcoming them to our beautiful state is paramount. We’re excited to partner with O2TODAY on these MĀLAMA Hawai’i masks to make that possible. I know our visitors will love the Aloha print, celebrating authentic Hawai‘ian culture while keeping visitors safe,” said Mitsue Varley, Japan Country Director for Hawai‘i Tourism Japan.

Who is O2TODAY

O2TODAY originated in Hawaiʻi in 2015 to develop safe, effective, and stylish protective masks for air travelers, commuters, and urbanites.

The company’s co-founders include Bruce Lorange, then general manager of T Galleria by DFS, and Jason Cutinella, principal and founder of NMG Network. The founders’ combination of expertise around travel and Hawaiʻi, from tourism, retail, and marketing, and strong financial backing has enabled the company to innovate, develop its products, and produce them not only for this moment of global crisis, but for all the impacts to our ability to breathe safely.

“We chose Hawaiʻi as our base due to our teams’ connection to the islands, and to serve as a central location to support safe travel and tourism between Asian markets and the U.S.,” said Bruce Lorange, CEO O2TODAY. “Long before the pandemic, O2TODAY was focused on helping Americans and our global audience to understand the need for effective protective face wear to reduce exposure to air pollution and airborne viruses.”

Over its 5+ year history, O2TODAY has invested heavily into product research and development, innovated the filtration mask space with numerous product designs, established a premium U.S. supply chain, and started its own manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 2017, O2TODAY moved its headquarters to Utah to leverage its unique logistics, manufacturing, and testing facilities to help the company grow domestically. Now, with its manufacturing and supply chain secure, the company is re-establishing an office in Hawaiʻi to serve not only the local market, but the international tourism market with U.S. protective mask technology that differs from the sea of less effective fabric face coverings and cheap import masks currently available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is looking to increase partnership activity in Hawaiʻi as a differentiated U.S. manufacturer of high-efficiency PPE and protective face wear.

Separately, O2TODAY and SINTX Technologies recently announced a worldwide exclusive commercialization agreement to release its first consumer face mask integrated with SINTX’s silicon nitride, with rigorous safety, efficacy and wearability testing currently underway. The mask will inactivate pathogens in the fabric itself, therefore reducing the spread of viral diseases and effectively fighting against COVID-19. The company plans to release the mask into market in 2021.

About O2TODAY

O2TODAY is a privately held corporation headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. With over five years’ experience designing and manufacturing protective masks that reduce exposure to respiratory droplets, allergens, dust, wildfire haze, and other forms of PM 2.5 particulate pollution, O2TODAY is a recognized innovator in the healthy breathing space.

Media Inquiries for O2TODAY:

media@o2today.com

About Hawai‘i Tourism Japan

Hawai‘i Tourism Japan (HTJ) is Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Japan marketing expert, contracted to develop and execute marketing strategies targeted to Japanese visitors, the state’s largest international visitor market. With offices in Hawai‘i and Japan, HTJ leverages its strong relationships with industry and travel partners to launch groundbreaking campaigns and well-crafted programs that connect Japanese visitors to Hawai‘i’s natural resources, Hawai‘ian culture, and the local community.

Media Inquiries for Hawai’i tourism Japan:

Mitsue Varley

Japan Country Director

info@htjapan.jp

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies (www.sintx.com) develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications, for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Media Inquiries for SINTX:

Amanda Barry

Associate Director, Content and PR

The Summit Group

abarry@summitslc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/210dae88-480f-48c8-b6d0-836d114a4391