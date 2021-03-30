Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,491 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Vuzix Corporation, American Battery Metals, BioSig Technologies and Canntab Therapeutics

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)  partners with visual assistance technology provider TechSee to field techs using Smart Glasses click here
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) : US investment bank restates its US$8 price and 'buy' recommendation after double dose of good news click here
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) starts shipping specialty stoker carbon to customers from its Perry County Resources complex click here
  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) strikes distribution partnership with OHC for GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAMP Kit in US click here
  • Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) investee Immersive Tech adds three new technology leaders to its advisory board click here
  • Steppe Gold Limited (TSE:STGO) (OTCQX:STPGF) delivers strong 4Q results with US$13.2M in revenue and market-low cash costs click here
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) and Liquid Avatar say world-renowned Beatles painter Shannon will release AR-enhanced NFTs click here
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) joins Critical Materials Institute advisory board click here
  • Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) subsidiary ORYX Gaming inks revenue sharing deal with Switzerland’s Grand Casino Baden click here
  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) adds entrepreneur Hussein Hallak to advisory board click here
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) ships fifth container of hemp seed to South Korea click here
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) awarded US patent claims for noise-filtering methods of signal processing technology click here
  • MindMed (MindMed) Inc (NEO:MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) (FRA:MMQ) has strong cash balance of US$161M to advance its drug development pipeline click here
  • GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) set to launch would-be WhatsApp rival SekurMessenger with America Movil's Telcel in Mexico this April click here
  • Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) sees its 4Q revenue surge 85% to C$7.2M on cannabis product sales click here
  • Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1)  hits high grade mineralization from step out holes at Eau Claire in Quebec click here
  • Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (FRA:7VM) kicks off second of three-phase drill program at Silver Cliff click here
  • Aurelius Minerals  Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) pleased with Aureus West drill results, which extend mineralization outside current inferred resource click here
  • Mojave Jane Brands Inc (CSE:JANE) (OTCMKTS:HHPHF) (FRA:0HCN) successfully rebrands to Mojave Brands click here
  • Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ:TLSA, LON:TILS) shares shoot up after receiving FDA sign-off for nasally administered monoclonal antibody to treat a person with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis click here
  • First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) strikes exclusivity deal with lender over US$45M debt financing for refinery plans click here
  • CytoDyn Inc's (OTCQB:CYDY) leronlimab decreases mortality by 82% among critically ill coronavirus patients after two weeks in CD12 trial click here
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) appoints industry veterans Kim Nguyen and Richard Brudnick to its board of directors click here
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) gets Health Canada approval to file clinical trial application for ARDS-003 study on coronavirus patients click here
  • Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) initiates study on its AME-1 extract for gut health click here
  • Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) receives export license from Health Canada click here
  • Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) to acquire royalty on Bullabulling gold project click here
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FSE:CT9) brings on Andrew Hamer as its new chief medical officer click here
  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) and Granada Gold Mines to look at potential Re-2Ox process on latter's rare earth and alkali metals finds click here


 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Vuzix Corporation, American Battery Metals, BioSig Technologies and Canntab Therapeutics

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.