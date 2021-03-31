The Top 50 Franchises for Women Identified by Franchise Business Review
Research Shows 88% of Women Franchise Owners Enjoy Being Part of Their Franchise Organization
Franchising is a fantastic option for women to be their own boss, and in many cases, find the flexibility they desire that’s not available elsewhere.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Top Franchises for Women for 2021. The special industry report is available here: https://info.franchisebusinessreview.com/womens-report
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
“Over the past decade women have been flocking to franchising. Today, 29% of franchises are solely women owned, and 32% of franchises opened in the last 24 months are led by women,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “2020 was a challenging year for some small business owners but the franchise sector rose to the occasion. 88% of the women franchise owners we surveyed said they enjoy operating their business. For women seeking a pathway to business ownership on a full- or part-time basis, the franchise sector offers many options in multiple industries - with the added benefit of the support of a large organization behind them."
Before investing in any franchise, however, it’s critical to carefully research the franchise opportunities you’re considering to find the right fit. The list of this year’s Top Franchises for Women is an excellent place to start. Each of the brands on the list were rated highly by the women who own them in areas such as training & support, leadership, core values, financial opportunity, and community.
To identify the companies on the list of Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from nearly 8,453 female franchise owners, representing 289 brands. Franchisees were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.
Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
The data revealed that:
- 88% say they enjoy operating their business
- 75% would recommend their franchise brand to others
- 72% would “do it again” knowing what they know today
“Nearly a third of all franchises are women-owned, and we anticipate that number to grow significantly as reopening begins to accelerate around the country,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchising is a fantastic option for women to be their own boss, and in many cases, find the flexibility they desire that’s not available elsewhere; however, the number of franchise opportunities can be overwhelming, so it’s critical to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership. The 50 companies on this year’s list received the highest ratings from women owners on our independent satisfaction survey.”
Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2021 Top Franchises for Women. Research on the 2022 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
