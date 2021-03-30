Tyler Keith Andrews Gives Advice on Repairing Your Credit Score
Tyler Keith Andrews has helped thousands of clients fix bad credit, and today he shares his tips for how to get started.ROCKWALL, TX, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're struggling with bad credit, getting back on track can seem like an insurmountable task, and having bad credit can make lots of things in life more difficult. For example, you may pay more for car insurance, get stuck paying a security deposit for utilities, get turned down for a loan, or be refused tenancy for a rental property. But bad credit doesn't have to last forever, and if you follow these expert tips from Tyler Keith Andrews you can be on the road to recovery before you know it.
Tyler Keith Andrews Recommends Make a Plan to Pay Bills on Time
It may seem simple, but the only way to make sure your credit score goes up instead of down is to pay your bills on time every time. Tyler Keith Andrews has seen lots of people have success by paying their bills immediately after they receive their paycheck before the money has time to drift off to other expenses. That'll help you keep the bills as the first priority, which is where they need to be if you're going to avoid more negative marks on your credit.
Avoid Applying for New Lines of Credit, Tyler Keith Andrews Says
Every time you apply for a credit card, a loan, or other financial services an inquiry is sent to the credit bureaus, and those inquiries cause your credit score to dip. So if you need to improve your credit score you'll need to avoid those inquiries as much as possible. If you do need to apply for credit try to do it within a 14-day period, since credit bureaus won't decrease your score again within that grace period, Tyler Keith Andrews explains.
Tyler Keith Andrews Explains Why it's Important to Pay Down Your Existing Debt as Quickly as Possible
When determining your credit score the credit bureaus take into account how much outstanding debt you have. According to Tyler Keith Andrews this calculation is a combination of the total amount of debt you have, as well as how many separate lines of credit you have. A line of credit includes loans, credit cards, and any other type of debt. As you pay down your loans and credit card debt your credit score will slowly increase. If you can pay off a loan entirely your score will jump even more.
Tyler Keith Andrews can offer personalized strategies for each client who needs to increase their credit score. There is no overnight fix, but with time and the right advice you can improve your financial future with a soaring credit score.
