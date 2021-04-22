THE COFFEE BUNKER, SUPPORTING VETERANS IN THEIR TRANSITION TO CIVILIAN LIFE, HAS JOINED NVBDC'S MVO TASK FORCE
Supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life through personal and professional development.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
MVO Task Force achieves strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
When community leaders around Tulsa Metro area are asked, "What does Tulsa do for veterans?" we want the answer to always be, "The Coffee Bunker." Everybody needs a bunker."DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC honors Military and Veteran Service Organizations that have partnered with us to demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving the opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), their families and their communities. The primary role of NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVO Task Force) is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. NVBDC's MVO Task Force leadership, Keith King, CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller and LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director are building the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards for NVBDC programs.
— Michael Horton, EdD, (USAF), Executive Director
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 16 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Coffee Bunker.
The Coffee Bunker is a 501(c)3 organization, Tulsa, OK. It is in its 11th year of operation serving veterans, active military, National Guard, Reservists, and their families. The founder, Mary Ligon, started The Coffee Bunker out of concern for our military and their families after her own 24-year-old son, Cpl. Daniel Y. Ligon, USMC, returned from his second deployment in Fallujah, Iraq. After his honorable discharge, and tragic death on June 10, 2007. Mary’s passion is to redeem the tragedy of Daniel’s devastating death, reaching out to others facing the same silent wounds of war.
The Bunker focuses on five areas of service: place, community, transition services, service to community, and advocacy. As a place, the Bunker provides opportunity for respite, relaxation, and care. It is a place to “set your pack down” and enjoy the safety of home. It provides an option to feelings of isolation or being disconnected. As a community, the Bunker encourages camaraderie, provides connection to resources, peer support, and chaplain services. The Bunker is a Transition Service Center for active duty transitioning out, employed veterans who need to make job changes, student veterans preparing to graduate, and “at risk” veterans who are attempting to meet survival needs. The Bunker is a Serving Center, providing military and veterans opportunities to continue in service to their community. Finally, the Bunker advocates to the community, employers, and government on behalf of veterans’ needs and issues.
The Coffee Bunker addresses the overall well-being of those in transition to civilian life. Veterans are encouraged to be committed and resilient while they are provided guidance through both professional help and peer support. Those participating in Bunker life can expect support from a veteran peer who has successfully walked the path to civilian life and who is committed to the belief that no veteran should walk the path alone.
Employer Connection
The Coffee Bunker supports employers in their efforts to employ veterans by offering consultations for recruiting, onboarding, developing, and retaining potential military talent and the talent of veterans within their organization. The Bunker facilitates the Employer Alliance for Veterans. Alliance members work collaboratively to ensure timely and meaningful employment for veterans and their spouses. Learn more at coffeebunker.org/employer-veteran-alliance.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
