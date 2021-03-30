26 Security Officers Murdered-More Than 300 Gun Incidents
Highest in 17 Years
Things Just Don't Happen-You Have To Make Them Happen Daily”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three months into 2021 and the private security profession has been struggling with having its employees murdered and critically injured.
This year has now seen 26 officers murdered on duty according to Richard McCann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Private Officer International, a private security and law enforcement association. All but three officers, have been killed by gunfire.
The group also reports that there have been more than three hundred incidents involving firearms and private security
during the same time.A staggering figure when considering that many businesses have been closed or operating on limited hours for over a year.
While violence against private security officers is nothing new, it is increasing at a rate not seen in the seventeen years that Private Officer International has collected statistical data.
Forty-six other security officers and private police have died from the Coronavirus during these months as well.
Three security officers have also died in vehicle accidents, three others died from unknown causes, one officer drowned, and five security officers died on duty because of a medical emergency.
