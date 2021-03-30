Laidaasavage Showcases Her Message-Heavy Lyricism Through Powerful Hip-Hop Single ‘Issalicc’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidaasavage is set to make 2021 her year as she is the talent to watch. In grand style, she has released her hip-hop joint “Issalicc.” The anthemic single radiates uninhibited energy with the driving flows and story-telling lyricism. Laidaasavage’s flow and vocal performance contrast the melodic beat perfectly, making it a must-listen. “Issalicc” is a musical experience that listeners will not soon forget. The groovy melody paired with the hard-hitting beat works seamlessly with the vocals, rendering it perfect for the charts. From the living room to the car to the club, “Issalicc” will undoubtedly impact people. With a distinctive style, this talented artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high octane music that supports the fact that she is set to make a strong impact on the music industry, as well as the charts. This release is a testament to Laidaasavage’s versatility as a musician and her innate talent. “Issalicc” is a playlist must-add as it is inspiring, powerful, and catchy.
About Laidaasavage
Atlanta-born Alasia Shantera Carter, or better known as Laidaasavage, is an emerging artist, singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter. Immersed in music from a young age, Laidaasavage has developed her style and sound to what it is today. The talented artist is quickly making waves in the scene with her unparalleled sound and versatile style. Inspired by her life experiences, Laidaasavage seeks to create music that will inspire people around the world. Signed to Bentley Records, the talented musician seeks to push the envelope with her sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. Influenced by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, Skooly, Luther Vandross, Lil Wayne, P!nk, Nickleback, Bonethugs, 2pac, and Eminem, the Atlanta-bred artist will have listeners engulfed in the world she creates with her no-frills approach and realness. Laidaasavage is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to cement herself in the music industry for years to come.
________________________________________
Follow Laidaasavage
Spotify Instagram
Listen
Spotify
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/kZ4htvQPfNTiRBBK6
Download Artwork
Media Manager
About Laidaasavage
Atlanta-born Alasia Shantera Carter, or better known as Laidaasavage, is an emerging artist, singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter. Immersed in music from a young age, Laidaasavage has developed her style and sound to what it is today. The talented artist is quickly making waves in the scene with her unparalleled sound and versatile style. Inspired by her life experiences, Laidaasavage seeks to create music that will inspire people around the world. Signed to Bentley Records, the talented musician seeks to push the envelope with her sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. Influenced by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Drake, Skooly, Luther Vandross, Lil Wayne, P!nk, Nickleback, Bonethugs, 2pac, and Eminem, the Atlanta-bred artist will have listeners engulfed in the world she creates with her no-frills approach and realness. Laidaasavage is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to cement herself in the music industry for years to come.
________________________________________
Follow Laidaasavage
Spotify Instagram
Listen
Spotify
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/kZ4htvQPfNTiRBBK6
Download Artwork
Media Manager
Laidaasavage
email us here