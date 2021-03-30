Crystal Goliday and 'Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK)' Highlights Women In STEM, Event Sponsored By Amazon
Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) presented 'Women In STEM', hosted by Crystal Goliday, MS, MBA and sponsored by Amazon
Panelists include Crystal M. Lacey, Esq., Dr. Elise Grace, Kristin D. Rogers, DDS, MSDUNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phenomenal women share their journey on how they used their education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to continue into their impactful careers, Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 virtually on Zoom at 7:00pm Eastern Time at an Amazon sponsored event.
“The Fund Finder for Education,” Crystal Goliday, founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK), providing educational, financial, and social resources to inner city youth and domestic violence survivors. Goliday is passionate about evening the unequal disbursement of information provided to black and brown communities, compared to other communities, so this event is one way she plans to take her resources to the next level. The panelists for this motivational event include:
• Crystal M. Lacey, Esq., Patent Attorney
• Dr. Elise Grace, Director, Strategic Alliance
• Kristin D. Rogers, DDS, MSD, Dentist
“I started my careers as a Computer Engineer and worked my way up to the Executive level in the corporate world, being the only woman and black woman at the table. I am doing my part to motivate and encourage my community to pursue their dreams.”--Crystal Goliday, Founder and Executive Director
According to the 2021 article, Women Making Gains in STEM Occupations but Still Underrepresented , the United States Census Bureau reports, “Women are nearly half of the U.S. Workforce but only 27% of STEM Workers. Women made gains – from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019 – but men still dominate the field. Men made up 52% of all U.S. workers but 73% of all STEM workers.” Crystal Goliday and Never Underestimate Knowledge will continue to do their part to empower and provide resources.
To date, Never Underestimate Knowledge has successfully awarded THE RHM SCHOLARSHIP to five deserving high school and college students in 2020, which is a scholarship in honor of the late Mother of the NUK Founder and Executive Director, Crystal Goliday. The goal is to award a total of 10 scholarships in 2021, which will happen with the help of the community.
To learn more information about Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) and to support the efforts by becoming a sponsor for the next scholarship fundraiser or to simply donate, please visit www.NeverUnderestimateKnowledge.org. Follow Never Underestimate Knowledge on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.
ABOUT NEVER UNDERESTIMATE KNOWLEDGE (NUK)
Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing inner-city youth and domestic violence survivors with educational, financial, and social resources to thrive in life and fulfill their goals. NUK supports youth in their academic endeavors and empowers domestic violence survivors to leave abusive relationships and begin a new life and path to success.
ABOUT CRYSTAL GOLIDAY
Who wants to go to college at no cost? Crystal Goliday is “The Fund Finder For Education'' who equips scholars with skills to attend their dream university debt free, complete college, and thrive after graduation. Crystal utilizes her wealth of knowledge she acquired while earning three degrees free. Additionally, she was extended the opportunity to attend professional conferences and receive housing at no cost. Crystal was recruited by and relocated to various cities via Fortune 500 companies (Lockheed Martin and Accenture), and founded her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Never Underestimate Knowledge, through which she provides resources to inner-city youth and domestic violence survivors.
Crystal guides clients via her “secret sauce” to equip them as collegiates who focus solely on education without the stressors of finances. She helps them expand their network with individuals and organizations along their journey. She is a hidden gem in her industry because she can identify other resources beyond scholarships and loans to pay for college tuition, housing, etc. Plus, she has a powerful network that elevates her services to the next level.
###
Sloane Parker
CG Consulting LLC
+1 202-852-0534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) Introduction Video and First NUK Scholarship Announcement