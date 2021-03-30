Missouri Department of Revenue to begin accepting e-filed state tax returns Feb. 12

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue will begin accepting and processing e-filed state tax returns for tax year 2020 on Friday, Feb. 12, the same day the IRS will begin accepting and processing federal tax returns for individual filers. As Missourians prepare to file their tax returns, the Department wants to remind customers of some best practices and available resources that can help ensure a smooth tax season.

IRS announces delayed start to 2021 tax season

In January, the IRS announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Feb. 12 . On that date, the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns. Since e-filed state returns are first sent to the IRS, the Department will also begin accepting and processing e-filed returns for the 2020 tax year on Feb. 12.

As a result of the delayed start to income tax filing season, software vendors have been accumulating a large volume of returns. The Department expects to receive around 400,000 returns claiming refunds immediately after Feb. 12. In most tax seasons, the Department receives a similar volume over a three-week period. Therefore, some customers filing at the beginning of tax season may not receive their refund as quickly as in previous years.

The Department still encourages Missourians to file electronically, as it will result in the most accurate return and the fastest refund. Once the Department completes processing the initial wave of returns received from the IRS, refund claims received on accurate and complete returns will be issued within five days after e-filing or two to three weeks after mailing a paper return.

Best tax practices and resources

Review important individual income tax changes effective for the 2020 tax year. Refer to the Department’s “ What’s New? ” resource for more information.

File electronically and use direct deposit. E-filing is a fast, accurate and secure way to file your return. Individuals who e-file can have their refund deposited directly into their bank account and generally receive their refund faster than those who file using a paper return.

Many Missourians may qualify for free e-filing services through the Free File Alliance. For more information, visit the IRS Free File webpage or the Department’s Online Filing resource page. Consult the IRS Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers webpage to see if individual income tax preparation assistance is available from a volunteer program in your area.

Review tax credit guidelines and attach all required documentation. Individuals eligible for a tax credit must complete and attach Form MO-TC to their return. Visit the Department’s Miscellaneous Tax Credits page for additional information.

The Missouri Property Tax Credit (PTC) Claim gives credit to certain senior citizens and 100 percent disabled individuals for a portion of the real estate taxes or rent they have paid for the year. Individuals who rent from a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible for a PTC. Eligible Missourians can now quickly and easily file their PTC claim from the comfort of home or using a mobile device. Access the new PTC claim e-filing system here .

Review and update your Employee’s Withholding Certificate (Form MO W-4), if applicable. Employees can complete a “Paycheck Checkup” using the Department’s withholding calculator to determine if their employer is withholding their preferred amount from their paycheck. The Department encourages employees to review their federal and state withholdings annually and whenever a major life change has occurred.

Use the Department’s online services and resources.

The Department’s Tax Return Status Tracker allows customers to enroll in automatic text and email alerts that are sent each time the status of their return is updated. Customers need their Social Security number, filing status and anticipated refund or balance due to enroll and must re-enroll each year.

allows customers to enroll in automatic text and email alerts that are sent each time the status of their return is updated. Customers need their Social Security number, filing status and anticipated refund or balance due to enroll and must re-enroll each year. Get answers 24/7 by reviewing the Personal Tax FAQs or with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA , a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

or with the help of the Department’s chatbot, , a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions. Email questions to income@dor.mo.gov .

Taxpayers have until April 15, 2021, to file their 2020 tax year returns and pay any taxes owed. If taxpayers request an extension to file, they will have until Oct. 15, 2021, to file their 2020 tax year returns; however, any amount owed will still be due by April 15, 2021.

###