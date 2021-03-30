HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 29, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

103 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today.

DOH reports 103 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 27, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 52 22,976 Hawai‘i 10 2,457 Maui 36 2,815 Kaua‘i 0 189 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 930 Total Cases 103 29,511 Deaths 0 462

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/25/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 21, O‘ahu-18, Kauaʻi-0

Case Counts Through the Holiday Weekend

102 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on 3/28/21

DOH reported 102 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 26, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 61 22,924 Hawai‘i 15 2,447 Maui 26 2,779 Kaua‘i 0 189 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 925 Total Cases 102 29,408 Deaths 0 452

113 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported on 3/27/21

DOH reported 113 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Three deaths were also reported.

O‘ahu

Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 25, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 60 22,863 Hawai‘i 14 2,432 Maui 30 2,753 Kaua‘i 1 189 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 8 925 Total Cases 113 29,306++ Deaths 3 452

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

125 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported on 3/26/21

DOH reported 125 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. One death was also reported.

Maui

Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 24, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 61 22,804 Hawai‘i 14 2,418 Maui 44 2,723 Kaua‘i 0 188 Moloka‘i 0 34 Lānaʻi 0 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 917 Total Cases 125 29,194++ Deaths 1 459

++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate result. As a result of the two (2) employees who reported positive results last week, the facility enacted its pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement. No WCCC inmates have reported symptoms. DOH is contact tracing and WCCC is coordinating mass testing with the assistance of the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 39 inmate results. Of that number, five (5) were positive and 34 were negative. There are no MCCC inmates in the hospital. There were also 10 negative staff results reported. The Oʻahu Community Correctional center reports 28 negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 21,518 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 21,518 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 15,334 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,341 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department