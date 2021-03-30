HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 29, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
103 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today.
DOH reports 103 new cases of coronavirus today.
This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 27, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|52
|22,976
|Hawai‘i
|10
|2,457
|Maui
|36
|2,815
|Kaua‘i
|0
|189
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|110
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|5
|930
|Total Cases
|103
|29,511
|Deaths
|0
|462
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/25/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 21, O‘ahu-18, Kauaʻi-0
Case Counts Through the Holiday Weekend
102 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on 3/28/21
DOH reported 102 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
This report includes cases up until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 26, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|61
|22,924
|Hawai‘i
|15
|2,447
|Maui
|26
|2,779
|Kaua‘i
|0
|189
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|110
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|0
|925
|Total Cases
|102
|29,408
|Deaths
|0
|452
113 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported on 3/27/21
DOH reported 113 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Three deaths were also reported.
O‘ahu
- Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
Maui
- Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
This report includes cases up until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 25, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|60
|22,863
|Hawai‘i
|14
|2,432
|Maui
|30
|2,753
|Kaua‘i
|1
|189
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|110
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|8
|925
|Total Cases
|113
|29,306++
|Deaths
|3
|452
++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.
125 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported on 3/26/21
DOH reported 125 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. One death was also reported.
Maui
- Female, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 24, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|61
|22,804
|Hawai‘i
|14
|2,418
|Maui
|44
|2,723
|Kaua‘i
|0
|188
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|110
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|6
|917
|Total Cases
|125
|29,194++
|Deaths
|1
|459
++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.
Department of Public Safety: Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate result. As a result of the two (2) employees who reported positive results last week, the facility enacted its pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement. No WCCC inmates have reported symptoms. DOH is contact tracing and WCCC is coordinating mass testing with the assistance of the Hawaiʻi National Guard.
The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 39 inmate results. Of that number, five (5) were positive and 34 were negative. There are no MCCC inmates in the hospital. There were also 10 negative staff results reported. The Oʻahu Community Correctional center reports 28 negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: 21,518 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 21,518 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 15,334 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,341 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
