FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MARCH 30, 2021:

Department Announces Sudden Passing of Commissioner David Soules

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is saddened to announce State Game Commissioner David Soules died suddenly late Friday.

“We are heartbroken and saddened,” said Sharon Salazar Hickey, Chair of the State Game Commission. “David had the deepest passion and advocacy for hunting, wildlife and the outdoors. So many knew him through his outstanding service on sportsmen and wildlife conservation boards and he was trusted and respected by the entire hunting and non-hunting wildlife conservation community.”

Solues, age 63 of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was appointed to the Commission in 2019. During his tenure on the Commission, he was instrumental in negotiating the State Game Commission Easement for Hunter and Angler Access on State Lands Trust Lands with the State Land Office. He was known for his passion for the state’s habitat, and was an advocate for projects statewide. Soules had a strong interest and understanding of Mexican Grey Wolf Program and supported efforts for the recovery of many threatened and endangered species.

“David believed that for wildlife to thrive there should be a balance between consumptive and non-consumptive use of wildlife,” said friend and State Game Commissioner Roberta Salazar-Henry. “He asked many individuals their thoughts on a wildlife issue so he could truly understand their position.”

Soules was a lifelong conservationist who enjoyed hiking, camping, canoeing, hunting and fishing on public lands and waters in Southern New Mexico. He was co-author of, “Exploring Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument,” and earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University.

Soules is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Kevin and wife Robyn, his son Keith and wife Lauren, his two grandchildren Theodore and Isla, his brother Senator Bill Soules and his sister Merrie Lee Soules.

