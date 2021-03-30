Announcing New American-Forged Carbon Steel Cutlery Brand, STEELPORT Knife Co.
STEELPORT Knife Co. Launches with 8” Chef Knife Featuring Iconic Design Handcrafted in Portland by Cutlery Expert and Bladesmith Eytan ZiasPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., an American-forged carbon steel cutlery brand handcrafted in Portland, Oregon and dedicated to producing the finest trusted kitchen knives available, launches today with their first and flagship product - the STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife.
STEELPORT Knife Co. was founded in the midst of the global uncertainties of early 2020 by Eytan Zias and an experienced team. Eytan is a former chef, owner of a premier knife shop, and skilled bladesmith. With 25 years experience professionally using, sharpening, selling and teaching about cutlery, plus a passion for hand forging and heat treating his own knives, Eytan is a respected expert on the cutlery industry, where it’s heading, and what’s missing. He has applied his extensive knowledge, experience and craftsmanship to develop STEELPORT.
“Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife,” says Eytan Zias, STEELPORT Cofounder and Bladesmith. “With STEELPORT, I've created the knife I would want for myself, and included the functional details I’ve recommended for years but couldn’t find all in one product. As we reintroduce American-forged carbon steel knives, I’m confident we are contributing something truly original to the kitchen knife market for professional chefs and discerning home cooks.”
“Nearly all cutlery is mass produced overseas, but the best knives are traditionally forged and locally made by independent craftspeople on a very small inaccessible scale,” says Ron Khormaei, STEELPORT Founder, who was also the Cofounder and past CEO of FINEX, which established the modern heirloom segment of cast iron cookware. “STEELPORT fills that market gap with an entirely American-sourced and locally handcrafted knife, combining traditional processes with modern innovations to produce the finest trusted kitchen knives available to a wider audience.”
Key differentiating features of the STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife ($400), include:
> Drop Forged Full Tang: Solid one-piece drop forged construction from blade tip to end cap for a well balanced and long lasting knife.
> 65 HRC 52100 Carbon Steel: Proprietary heat treatment and Cryo process results in a fine grained wear-resistant blade delivering first-ever exceptional hardness without becoming brittle.
> Temper Line: Differential heat treatment creates a softer spine for overall durability.
> Contoured Bolster with Hand Polished Edges: Smooth transition from bolster to handle for comfort, and encourages proper pinch grip hold.
> Oregon Big Leaf Maple Handle: Beautiful locally sourced natural hardwood, stabilized with resin to meet tough kitchen requirements and won’t shrink or swell.
The STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife is now available for purchase at https://www.steelportknife.com/. There are 85 knives in the STEELPORT first production run batch - these limited edition first 85 knives will include a signed and numbered certificate with purchase.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife, and we know our customers go out of their way to use products that mirror their own work ethic and aesthetic. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools. STEELPORT Knife Co. believes in craftsmanship without compromise and our passionate team delivers trusted performance, iconic design and handcrafted individuality through rigorous attention to detail. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on social media @STEELPORTknifeco.
