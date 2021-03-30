FLORENCE D. ANGLÈS OF CAPCO AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Florence D. Anglès, DBA, MBA, CAIA, FDP The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

Award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Florence D. Anglès, Managing Principal for Finance, Risk, and Compliance at Capco Geneva.

I am particularly pleased to see Florence achieve this honor as she was named a DCRO Exemplar in 2019.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Florence D. Anglès, DBA, MBA, CAIA, FDP, Managing Principal for Finance, Risk, and Compliance at Capco Geneva.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have successfully completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“I am particularly pleased to see Florence achieve this honor as she was named a DCRO Exemplar in 2019,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. “Fewer than 20 people worldwide have been recognized with the DCRO Exemplar distinction, and the award of the Certificate in Risk Governance furthers Florence’s exemplary leadership,” he continued.“I am delighted that I had the privilege to participate in this program,” said Ms. Anglès. “Risk governance is becoming very important for boards, especially with the inclusion of ESG, climate risks, and digitization. It is increasingly important to have board members trained in this area,” she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

About The Board Members' Course on Risk and the Certificate in Risk Governance