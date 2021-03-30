Data Facts Announces Addition of OT-Scan™ to Product Suite

Background Screening leader Data Facts are partnering with Premier Biotech to provide clients with the next innovation in instant oral drug testing.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a leading provider of national and international background screening solutions, announced today they have partnered with Premier Biotech to provide clients with the next innovation in instant oral drug testing.

OT-Scan™ is designed to be used with OralTox, Premier Biotech’s patented, rapid oral fluid test. Oral fluid testing is 100% observed and is less invasive than other methods of testing. Direct observation during collection allows testing to be administered anywhere, drastically reducing adulteration concerns and staffing allocation requirements.

The OT-Scan™ application automates result capturing and reporting in just minutes. Combined, OralTox and OT-Scan™ provide fast, accurate, secure results while eliminating manual interpretation. Data can be sent to Premier Biotech’s app portal or can be integrated with pre-existing ATS/solutions. It detects relevant drugs of abuse including AMP, COC, MET, OPI, PCP, THC and more.

Data Facts’ Senior VP of Strategic Solutions, Lisa May, recognizes the partnership’s benefits. “Data Facts is always looking for products that offer a more seamless process for our clients. With OT-Scan’s ability to provide capture functionality and electronic consent, this app-based solution is exactly the type of product that keeps our clients protected against drug abusing job candidates. It’s faster, easier and more accurate, and saves the employer time and money. This solution is highly effective both for post-accident and random drug testing.”

This product is one of the many background screening and drug screening tools Data Facts provides to employers of all sizes, across all industries.

About Premier Biotech

Premier Biotech Inc. offers a comprehensive line of proprietary drug testing products. Premier Biotech Labs, LLC, located in Minneapolis, provides high complexity testing and customized laboratory services for toxicology testing in criminal justice/corrections, clinical medication monitoring, and corporate workforce clients. Premier Biotech Labs holds both CAP (College of American Pathologists) Forensic accreditation and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification, each of which requires the highest level of quality control standards and rigorous protocol adherence, including complete chain of custody and frequent inspections.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.