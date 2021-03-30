‘SGS Performance Mark’ launches to Help EE Manufacturers Build Consumer Trust and Gain Market Share
SGS launches ‘SGS Performance Mark’, a product testing, evaluation and verification program to help the EE industry differentiate products in the marketplace.GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has launched the ‘SGS Performance Mark’, a third-party, independent product testing, evaluation and verification program for the Electrical and Electronic (EE) industry.
SGS developed the program to support the EE industry in bringing new products to market and differentiating existing goods from the competition. Its Performance Mark verifies that products have been tested by an independent third party and meet the necessary requirements and regulations.
David Chu, Vice President – Connectivity, SGS, said: “Independent marks and certificates are trusted by buyers and offer reassurance and peace of mind to the consumer. As technological innovation gathers pace, consumer expectations of electrical appliances grow. People want safety, reliability and efficiency from their products, but they also want high performance. That’s why we are delighted to launch the SGS Performance Mark. In the end, an electrical and electronic product is only trusted because it’s tested.”
SGS offers two test programs: SGS Premium Performance and SGS Performance Tested, according to product type and customer need. Products that qualify to display a performance mark make easy-to-understand testing information available to consumers through a QR code. At the point of purchase, consumers can scan the QR code to see a summary of the protocols tested. In addition, consumers can visit the SGS Certified Products Directory, to access further product information.
In achieving and displaying the Mark, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers can build consumer trust and improve their brand credibility and reputation.
The SGS Performance Mark Test Program
Designed by experts at SGS, the test program is product specific and employs a combination of document examination and reviews, performance testing and claims verification. The program:
• Validates selling points
• Verifies and supports disclaimers
• Helps customers choose the right model for their needs
The program tests and certifies products to manufacturers’ specification against criteria for:
• Handling
• Durability
• Functionality
• Workmanship
• Instructions for use
Through its global team, SGS employs a wide range of experts that specialise in:
• Household appliances – large and small
• Lighting products – for household, business or industrial use
• Consumer electronics – TV sets, cameras, computers and other electronic equipment
• Batteries – primary and rechargeable batteries, including power banks
• Power tools – drills, screwdrivers, saws and sanders
• Health care devices – UV sterilizers, air cleaners and anti-bacterial devices
• Wireless/RF products – smart wearable accessories, smart control devices and IOT devices
SGS’s Connectivity
SGS supports manufacturers, distributors and retailers in Electrical and Electronic industries through the production and supply chains, from product design to shipment. Services are tailored to meet industry-specific needs, from one-off tests to support quality control or risk assessment processes to a comprehensive production strategy.
SGS’s services for audio and video and household appliances are trusted across the globe and aim to help organizations maximise business opportunities while meeting the expectations of customers and regulators in different geographic markets.
Learn more about how SGS Performance Marks can benefit your products.
