JAGGAER Receives Customers’ Choice Distinction in P2P and Is the Only Suite Vendor to Rank Top Three in Four Different Gartner Peer Insights Markets Based on Number of Reviews Received

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has received Customers’ Choice Distinction in Gartner’s 2021 Voice of the Customer report for the Procure-to-Pay Suites market. JAGGAER was also the only suite vendor ranking in the top three across four different markets on Gartner Peer Insights based on the number of ratings received in the last 12 months in each of these markets.



JAGGAER is one of only three vendors to receive Customers’ Choice distinction based on both our overall reviews rating and the number of reviews received in the last 12 months.

JAGGAER is also the vendor with the highest number of ratings in Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, and third highest in Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) Solutions, Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites, and in Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks.

With so many of our customers sharing their experiences, JAGGAER is the only suite vendor in the top three across these four Gartner Peer Insights markets, based on the total number of ratings received over the last 12 months.

“Getting the Customers’ Choice distinction in P2P is a great accomplishment for our team, and something that not very many providers can claim. We are also delighted to be one of the vendors with the highest number of ratings in these four markets. I think it’s a testament to our intense focus on customer success,” JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau said.

“There will always be the debate between end-to-end and best-of-breed solutions, but I think our Customers’ Choice distinction and high number of positive ratings shows that JAGGAER can provide an excellent solution compared with a ‘best-of-breed specialist’, while also offering solutions and expertise across the entire source-to-pay spectrum, really creating additional synergies and value for our customers,” Bureau added.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic. In addition to the overall ratings, Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews also give insight into end users’ willingness to recommend, as well as their experience in negotiating with the vendor, getting support for the product or service, and their overall implementation effort. This information can provide you with a first-hand view on what to expect from a particular vendor.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

