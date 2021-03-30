Wanstead Farmers Co-operative announces expansion to grain facilities

/EIN News/ -- ALVINSTON, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanstead Farmers Co-operative celebrates groundbreaking at site of new grain facilities at Alvinston location.



The new facilities in Alvinston will increase the previous drying and storage capacity for the members of Wanstead. The expansion includes two 150,000-bushel dry bins, two 45,000-bushel wet bins, and a new high-efficiency grain dryer. These facilities broke ground at the end of March and are expected to be up and running for corn harvest this year. The increased capacity allows Wanstead to continue serving the increased demand for space by its members, as well as position themselves for future growth.

“This is about investing in our future by improving our capacity to meet our farmer-owners' ever increasing requirements,” said Martin Gerrits, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative board president. “Our members trust us to deliver quality products and services, this expansion continues our 97-year history of delivering those services through timely improvements, investments and expansions,” said Gerrits.

“Over the last number of years, we have seen large increases in the productivity of acres in Lambton and Middlesex counties,” says Peter Kelly, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative general manager. “The addition of these new facilities will increase our efficiency and continue to offer our customers the grain services they are looking for.”

Others in attendance included Floyd Howard, senior grain merchandising manager for Wanstead Farmers Co-operative, who is looking forward to the increased capabilities for his department and sees strong growth for the co-operative’s membership going forward. And Brooke-Alvinston mayor David Ferguson, showcasing his support of the co-ops expansion and job creation in the community.

Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Co. Limited was established in 1924. It is owned by approximately 500 members. They employ 27 permanent staff members and has locations in Wanstead, Alvinston and Inwood. Wanstead Farmers Co-operative provides agronomy products and services, grain handling and marketing, feed and consumer products to farmers and residents of Lambton County and the surrounding area. Wanstead Farmers Co-operative is a member of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

