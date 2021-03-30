Global Pest Control Market Projected to Surpass $31,782.1 Million, Growing at 4.8% CAGR till 2027: Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [237 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global pest control market is projected to experience remarkable growth in the upcoming years. Increasing occurrence of pest-caused diseases is fueling the growth of the market. The insects pest control sub-segment, chemical sub-segment, and commercial sub-segment are estimated to lead the market. The North America market is projected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global pest control market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to garner $31,782.1 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. This report provides thorough insights into the present conditions and future outlook of the global industry. The report is drafted by professional market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and detailed market insights for new players, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing occurrence of pest-caused diseases such as Zika virus, chikungunya, influenza, dengue, and others and increasing awareness about health among people are boosting the growth of the global pest control market. Furthermore, rising implementation of advanced technologies, such as internet of things (IoT), to monitor the fields and lands by using pheromone dispensers fortified with cameras enabled pest traps, sensors, and automated insect monitoring devices is projected to give rise to profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict rules and regulations to obtain certification for pest control production is expected to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market:

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the global pest control industry negatively. The rise of pandemic has led to lockdown of industries and stoppage of transportation activities which further resulted in disruption in the manufacturing of pesticides and their supply chains in various regions. However, growing need for pest control services mainly in commercial and residential sectors after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions is projected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the global pest control market into pest type, control type, end user, and region.

Insects Pest Control Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among pest type segment, the insects pest control sub-segment is projected to dominate the market by garnering $11,008.7 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the growing concerns about vector borne diseases among people in various regions.

Chemical Sub-Segment to Hold a Major Market Share

Among control type segment, the chemical sub-segment is expected to hold a highest share of the market by growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly due to growing preference of people for chemical control methods for eliminating pests, due to their efficiency and low price.

Commercial Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

Among end user segment, the commercial sub-segment is expected to grab a dominating share of the market by generating a revenue of $11,012.5 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly due to surging demand for pest control products and services from the commercial sector for maintaining safety and hygiene in commercial places.

North America Region to Dominate the Global Market

The report analyzes the global pest control market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is expected to lead the global market by garnering a revenue of $9,610.9 million during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the increasing demand for pest control products in this region from the both the commercial as well as residential sectors to prevent property damage from pests.

Major Players in the Market:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Syngenta

• Corteva

• Rollins, Inc.

• The Terminix International

• UPL

• FMC Corporation

• ADAMA Ltd

• Rentokil Initial plc

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in February 2021, AgBiTech, a crop protection firm focused on science-based biological crop protection with teams around the world, launched global websites for its innovative biological pest control solutions to offer users worldwide with complete access and knowledge about the power of effective biological insect control.

