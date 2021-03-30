Resgreen Group International Prepares For Global Launch Of Wanda SD Disinfecting Robot

/EIN News/ -- Clinton Township, MI, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, upon completion of successful pilot programs for Wanda SD disinfecting robot, are making preparations for a global launch. An increase in inquiries and interest from establishments that include schools, medical facilities, and the lodging industry regarding the cost effective sanitizing robot, Wanda SD, have prompted the company to ramp up their efforts on a comprehensive scale.

Resgreen Group International has engaged in a hiring spree to meet the increase in demand and production of the robotic units. Positions have been filled in various roles including labor, sales, and administration to provide the necessary support for escalation in manufacturing and production.

New equipment has been purchased to aid in meeting demand in production and manufacturing of the disinfecting units. Cutting edge software has been purchased and implemented to streamline the process. Current facilities are being prepared to fulfill production demands of Wanda SD.

“We are excited and thrilled at Wanda SD’s success rate. Our experience and interaction with people has demonstrated the need for this disinfecting robot.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International (RGGI). “With a rise in infection cases in Michigan, and the desire to return to a safer, more comfortable environment, we have noted a greater need for this sanitizing unit. We are making the necessary preparations for a successful global launch.”

In today’s climate, there is a demonstrated need to make environments frequented by people safe from dangerous pathogens. Wanda SD has proven to be an effective and affordable means to achieve this goal. A rise in interest has prompted Resgreen Group International to take the next necessary and logical steps to increase production of Wanda SD units for the global market.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Sarah Carlson scarlson@companystorytellers.com 248.755.7680 or ResGreen Group International, Inc. Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO info@resgreenint.com