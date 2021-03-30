Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that SDH has entered into strategic cooperation (“Cooperation”) with Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club (“LECIC”), a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting business development along the Eurasian economic and trade corridor, which runs through the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an international economic union and free trade zone comprising countries located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe.

Pursuant to the Cooperation, which was entered into on March 11, 2021, SDH and LECIC plan to collaborate on future projects (specifics of which are to be agreed to by the parties in separate agreements) designed to help Chinese companies gain access to the Eurasian market and companies from other Eurasian countries gain access to the domestic market in China, via SDH and LECIC’s platforms.

Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH commented: “SDH has devoted to providing product promotion and business management consulting services to corporate clients via cooperation with domestic and international enterprises and institutions. This collaboration with LECIC further expands our consulting services provided to our corporate clients.”

Ms. Li Liu, executive director of LECIC, said: “We look forward to building our platform together with SDH, who will be invited to participate in our Eurasian integration cooperation and financial forums, as well as art festivals. We hope our cooperation will bear fruitful accomplishments.” Ms. Liu was also appointed as a SDH mentor following the signing ceremony for the Cooperation.

About Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club

LECIC is a non-governmental organization based in Europe and Asia. Inspired by the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (started in 1997 and has held 23 sessions), which focuses on key economic issues facing Russia, emerging new economies and the world in general, LECIC was established on December 27, 2019. The members of LECIC include Eurasian Financial Banking Association, MARIS Intellectual Property Development Association, and Russia-China Strategic Cooperation Association, etc. LECIC serves the interests of its members to help strengthen cooperation within business communities of Eurasian countries to drive growth of business and trade activities, and promote fair competition in the development of economics, science, sports and creativity.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sdh365.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)





