Bragg Gaming Signs Revenue Sharing Deal with Major Swiss Operator, Grand Casino Baden

Addition of second Swiss operator contributes to quickly expanding European footprint

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology platform provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") announced today that the wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has signed a licensing and revenue sharing agreement with Grand Casino Baden, Switzerland’s first licensed online casino operator and now one of the leading online gambling sites in Switzerland



The operator’s online casino brand, jackpots.ch, will provide content from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partner, GAMOMAT. Titles include top-performing Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5, all of which offer features and jackpots focused on increasing player engagement and retention.

The content provided by ORYX will be integrated into the Player Account Management Platform of Gamanza, the market leading online casino technology provider in the newly regulated Swiss market.

ORYX was awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate in 2020, considered a regulation benchmark in Switzerland. ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

“Partnering with yet another Swiss operator is another step toward our goal of increasing our footprint in Switzerland throughout Europe,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “The content we offer is the perfect fit for Swiss players, and our seamless integration makes it easy for online casino operators like Grand Casino Baden to add our games to their platform and increase their audience and player engagement, ultimately increasing revenue.”

“We have had a strong start to our online operations thanks to the wide, diverse and entertaining content we have to offer,” added Marcel Tobler, Chief Strategy Officer at Grand Casino Baden. “By partnering with ORYX our customers will gain access to the innovative and fun titles that will resonate well with slot fans. We’re excited about this revenue sharing agreement.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

