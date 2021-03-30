Atlas Awarded Contract to Provide Construction, Management and Inspection Services to Forsyth County, GA

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services for government and commercial clients, announced today it was awarded a $2.4 million contract by Forsyth County, Georgia to perform Construction Management and Inspection services for the widening of State Route (“SR”) 369 and the construction of an interchange at SR 400.



With a $45.1 million construction budget, this locally funded project will widen SR 369 from an existing two-lane roadway from west of SR 9 to slightly east of SR 306 in Forsyth County. The project also includes upgrading an existing at-grade signalized intersection at SR 400 to a grade separated partial cloverleaf interchange, which will be accomplished in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Company has partnered with Forsyth County for more than 20 years and performed program management services during conceptual design, design, construction document, bidding and construction phases.

“We continue to be proud of the decades-long relationship that has resulted in major projects like Pilgrim Mill and Union Hill Road—both significant bridges over Georgia 400,” said L. Joe Boyer, Atlas CEO. “We are committed to continue providing excellent support through our depth of resources and experience.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 3,300 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.