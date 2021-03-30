Topps Digital Strikes Again: Godzilla NFT Collectibles are Coming to the WAX Blockchain on March 31!

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Topps Digital continues to introduce exciting new products on the WAX Blockchain. Building on its heritage as one of the first innovators in digital collectibles, Topps is celebrating Toho’s iconic franchise by bringing the studio’s classic monsters, including the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, to the modern platform of NFTs via the WAX blockchain on March 31 at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST.

For over 70 years, Topps has been the preeminent creator and innovator of physical cards and digital collectibles. Generations of fans have enjoyed the pleasure of collecting, trading and showing off their card collections, leading to the rapid and popular adoption of Topps’ sports and entertainment digital collectibles apps, which it first brought to market in 2012. By establishing that digital collectibles are valued assets, Topps spurred the reimagination of what a collectible is and means to fans, setting the stage for the NFT craze sweeping the globe. The release of the Godzilla Collection joins a rapidly growing portfolio of officially licensed Topps NFT collectibles, including the pop culture phenomenon and Topps’ owned IP Garbage Pail Kids.



View the Godzilla Promo Video: https://youtu.be/y_iGAfVSjVs

“We’ve been one of the first brands to fully embrace the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs),” said Tobin Lent, VP and General Manager of Digital at The Topps Company. “By partnering early with WAX and their state-of-the-art trading platform, we’ve been able to create a fun and accessible digital ecosystem for fans with all levels of experience. We are excited to debut our latest NFT set, featuring iconic imagery from the Godzilla franchise, and build on our initial successes of digital collecting to include interactive elements, increased security and transparent transactions.”



“We are constantly looking for exciting new ways for fans to connect with the Godzilla brand, and the Topps Digital Godzilla collection is something we’ve never offered before,” says Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc. “Topps has been at the forefront of the physical and digital card collectible space, so we are thrilled to work with their team on this offering. It’s no secret that NFTs are exploding in popularity right now, so we’re excited to give fans the opportunity to expand their Godzilla collections through the blockchain.”



In May 2020, Topps announced a partnership with the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). Since then, their impressive portfolio on the WAX platform continues to be highly anticipated and sought after. On March 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET, Topps Digital will be releasing a new collection of NFTs on WAX that focuses on the legendary universe of Godzilla and the classic films. Fans will be introduced to Godzilla’s origins and the many iconic monsters from the series such as Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla. Learn more about how to collect yours here.



Although the value of NFTs lies in the data on the blockchain, the creative and dynamic imagery is what pulls people in. Discover a vast array of colorful characters and exciting scenes from the beloved Godzilla universe. There are over 160 unique pieces of art in this collection, including comic covers, motion cards, original illustrations, Chibi style animations, classic Topps “Rookie cards” and much more. Collect, buy, sell and trade on the WAX platform and rest assured that each collectible is a unique, one-of-a-kind digital asset that is certified, authentic and unchangeable through the WAX Blockchain. Each Topps collectible will hold a uniquely minted number ID that can be found on the WAX Blockchain, proving each asset’s authenticity.

About the Topps Company:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, STAR WARS™, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps’ digital collectibles apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM: Card Trader, Topps® NHL SKATE™, The Walking Dead: Card Trader, Marvel Collect! by Topps, and Disney Collect! by Topps. Topps’ confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, and Bazooka®. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, and Candymania.com.

About WAX:

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s leading decentralized wallet on the Blockchain. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items (NFTs) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5 and Capcom’s Street Fighter.



For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.





About Toho:



Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition and distribution of powerful live action and animated content including motion pictures, television and theater. Founded in 1932, Toho remains a prominent force in bringing brands and original storytelling with versatile talents to audiences worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Toho Cinemas, the highest grossing exhibition company in Japan, and Toho International, Inc., a U.S. established incorporated company that manages and commercializes Toho’s intellectual property portfolio. To learn more about Toho, visit: www.toho.co.jp/en/.





