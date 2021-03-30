Evoke Pharma Announces a Fireside Chat with Key Opinion Leaders on the Treatment of Gastroparesis

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOK), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced that Yale Jen, Senior Biotech Analyst at Laidlaw & Company will host a fireside chat on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1:00pm ET with Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO, an early adopter of GIMOTI and co-founder of Long Island Gastro, and Dr. Richard McCallum, MD, Division of Gastroenterology, Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.



Details of the fireside chat are below: Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021 Location: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hszv2spz Time: 1:00pm ET

In addition, investors are encouraged to email syndicate@laidlawltd.com prior to the event with questions they may have for Dr. Sideridis and Dr. McCallum. During the call, Laidlaw & Company may be asking several submitted questions to Dr. Sideridis and Dr. McCallum.



About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Investor Contacts:

The Ruth Group

Christine Petraglia / James Salierno

Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361

cpetraglia@theruthgroup.com / jsalierno@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact:

The Ruth Group

Annika Parrish

Tel: 720-412-9042

aparrish@theruthgroup.com