Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,475 in the last 365 days.

VetaNova to Grow Fruits and Vegetables in Solar Powered Greenhouses

/EIN News/ -- AVONDALE, Colorado, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetaNova Inc (“VetaNova”) (OTC Pink Sheets: VTNA) announced today that on February 1, 2021 VetaNova filed a registration statement Form 10 pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to voluntarily register VetaNova common stock, par value $.0001 per share. The filing is subject to SEC review and comment and when effective VTNA will no longer be designated a shell company Additionally, VetaNova completed its 2020 audit and filed Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021.

VetaNova solar powered greenhouses will produce farm fresh produce for direct delivery to a broad spectrum of consumers along the Front Range of Colorado while substantially lessening the traditional consumption of energy, water and soil.

As its initial development project, the Company expects to purchase, develop and operate four adjoining parcels of approximately 39 acres each, totaling approximately 157 acres in rural Pueblo County, Colorado (“Pueblo Complex”). The Pueblo Complex is currently majority owned by VitaNova Partners, LLC (‘VitaNova”). VitaNova owns approximately 26.01% of the Company and has entered into a consulting agreement whereby VitaNova would provide management services until the shareholders of the Company can properly elect an independent board of directors and appoint Company officers. The Pueblo Complex has an existing greenhouse facility consisting of 90,000 sq ft of growing space and 15,000 sq ft of warehouse space, another partially built greenhouse; and two parcels of vacant land.

VetaNova will build four separate solar arrays capable of 1.5 megawatts each for the four 39-acre parcels. The solar arrays will be the primary power source, replacing the previous hydrocarbon footprint of the greenhouses and thereby reducing CO2 emissions. VetaNova has engaged McCalmont Engineering out of California to produce the engineering plans for the solar arrays. VetaNova has received preliminary approval from C-PACE, a Colorado state developed solar financing program, to finance the solar project installations.

This news release contains “forward looking statements”. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the inherent uncertainties associated with developing and acquiring land and greenhouses. There can be no assurance VetaNova will be able to initiate and operate in accordance with its business plans. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and VetaNova assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
John McKowen
Chief Executive Officer
(303) 248-6883
john@vtanva.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

VetaNova to Grow Fruits and Vegetables in Solar Powered Greenhouses

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.