Daré Bioscience Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update

“Despite the unique challenges posed during 2020, we achieved two important corporate firsts in 2020. We started the year in January by announcing our first commercial partnership agreement, with Bayer for Ovaprene® commercialization rights. We believe that this partnership not only validates the Ovaprene commercial opportunity and allows Daré to benefit from Bayer’s expertise in development, regulatory affairs and commercialization of first-in-category contraceptive products for women, but, with up to $310 million in commercial milestone payments, plus double-digit, tiered royalties on net sales, that it will also provide capital to support broader portfolio objectives. Then, we ended the year in December with the completion of our first portfolio Phase 3 study – specifically, we announced positive topline data from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study of DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis, positioning Daré for our first NDA submission,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “The advances in 2020 across the portfolio set the stage for meaningful portfolio objectives in 2021.”

2021 Key Portfolio Objectives

DARE-BV1: New Drug Application (NDA) submission and strategic commercialization agreement.

Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%: Phase 2b clinical study commencement and topline data.

Ovaprene: Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) submission.

DARE-HRT1: Phase 1 clinical study topline data.

DARE-VVA1: Initiation of Phase 1 clinical study.



2020 Portfolio Accomplishments and Management Expectations for 2021

DARE-BV1: Daré solution: Novel, investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% as a first-line, single-administration treatment for bacterial vaginosis. Successful completion of the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 clinical study in 4Q 2020. Phase 3 study results: A single dose of DARE-BV1 delivered statistically significant efficacy (76.0% clinical cure rate at Day 7-14 and 70.2% at Day 21-30 (primary endpoint) in the modified intent-to-treat population). The study demonstrated DARE-BV1’s potential to provide improved clinical cure rates and improved patient outcomes compared to those of current branded prescription products for treatment of bacterial vaginosis. NDA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned for 2Q 2021. Fast track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations allow for a priority review request at the time of NDA submission, which, if granted by the FDA, could lead to a 2021 PDUFA goal date. Ongoing strategic discussions and other activities to support a robust market introduction in 2022, if approved. In 2021, Daré intends to finalize and announce the collaboration strategy for DARE-BV1 commercialization in the U.S.



Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%:



Daré solution: Proprietary, investigational cream formulation of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, for topical administration to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD). No FDA-approved products exist today to treat FSAD. Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study commenced in 1Q 2021. Topline data readout targeted for year-end 2021. FSAD is a physiological condition characterized by the inability to attain or maintain sufficient genital arousal during sexual activity and, of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, is most analogous to erectile dysfunction in men. FSAD represents a large unmet need, with an estimated 10 million women in the U.S. experiencing distress from symptoms of low or no sexual arousal and actively seeking treatment. 1



DARE-HRT1:



Daré solution: Unique, investigational 28-day intravaginal ring (IVR) containing bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause. Enrollment in Phase 1 clinical study in Australia completed during 1Q 2021. Topline data readout expected in 2Q 2021.



Ovaprene: Daré solution: Novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive. IDE submission to FDA planned for 4Q 2021, a requirement for initiating a pivotal contraceptive clinical study in the U.S. Pivotal Phase 3 clinical study commencement planned for 1Q 2022, enabling a 6-month data readout by the end of 2022.



DARE-VVA1:



Daré solution: Proprietary, investigational formulation of tamoxifen for vaginal administration to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in women with or at risk for hormone-receptor positive breast cancer.

Phase 1 clinical study in Australia planned to commence during 2H 2021.

DARE-FRT1: Daré solution: Investigational 14-day IVR containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization regimen. Continuation of pre-clinical development activities under grant awarded in 2020 by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) supporting development activities for DARE-FRT1. Phase 1 clinical trial targeted for 2022.



Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents: $4.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.8 million at December 31, 2019.

Net cash from financing activities during FY2020 was approximately $25.1 million and consisted of approximately $23.0 million (net of fees) from sales of common stock, approximately $1.8 million from warrant and option exercises and approximately $367,000 in forgivable loan proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition to these financing activities, the company received approximately $3.2 million in grant funding, $1.0 million from a license fee, and approximately $192,000 under Australia’s research and development tax incentive program bringing total net cash received during FY2020 to approximately $29.5 million.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $6.5 million in FY2020, an increase of approximately $1.3 million over such expenses incurred in FY2019 reflecting higher expenses related to personnel, legal, professional and accounting services, insurance premiums, rent and facilities and stock-based compensation.

Research and development expenses were approximately $20.8 million in FY2020, as compared to approximately $8.5 million in FY2019. The $12.2 million increase was due primarily to increases in expenses related to clinical and other development activities for DARE-BV1 and Ovaprene and expenses related to preclinical-stage programs including DARE-LARC1, as well as higher personnel costs, with such expenses partially offset by grant funding and cash received under Australia’s research and development tax incentive program.

License expenses, which reflect up-front and annual license fees due to licensors under Daré’s various product license agreements, were approximately $83,000 in FY2020, as compared to approximately $533,000 during FY2019.

Comprehensive loss for FY2020 was approximately $27.4 million, as compared to approximately $15.1 million for FY2019.

Recent Financial Developments

Between January 1, 2021 and March 29, 2021, Daré received additional cash of approximately $11.5 million, consisting of approximately $11.3 million (net of fees) from sales of common stock under the company’s “at-the-market” offerings program and equity line, approximately $50,000 from warrant exercises, and approximately $139,000 from grant funding.

In January 2021, the company was notified that the principal balance of its loan obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program and all accrued interest was fully forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

As of March 29, 2021, approximately 47.3 million shares of Daré common stock were outstanding.



COVID-19 Update: Daré continues to monitor the pandemic, its associated restrictions and their potential effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations, including the potential impacts on the company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials and the company’s ability to raise additional capital when needed. Due to the high level of uncertainty regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. and global economies, workplace environments and capital markets, Daré is unable to predict with any reasonable accuracy the full extent to which the pandemic will impact its business, financial condition or results of operations at this time.

1 Ad Hoc Market Research: FSAD Prevalence Report (Oct 2015) conducted for Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,549,508 $ 5,265,438 Research and development expenses 20,769,416 8,546,108 License expenses 83,333 533,334 Total operating expenses 27,402,257 14,344,880 Loss from operations (27,402,257 ) (14,344,880 ) Other income (expense) 1,514 81,050 Net loss $ (27,400,743 ) $ (14,263,830 ) Deemed dividend from trigger of down round provision feature $ (6,863 ) $ (789,594 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (27,407,606 ) $ (15,053,424 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 11,237 $ (5,897 ) Comprehensive loss $ (27,396,369 ) $ (15,059,321 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 30,091,469 15,578,959 Daré Bioscience, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,669,467 $ 4,780,107 Working capital (deficit) $ (676,689 ) $ 831,526 Total assets $ 7,550,712 $ 7,442,788 Total liabilities $ 8,702,445 $ 7,001,962 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ (1,151,733 ) $ 440,826



