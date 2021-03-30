Odyssey Group International Welcomes World Cup Winner Abby Wambach to Sports Advisory Board

Wambach joins a growing team assembled to increase awareness regarding the unmet medical need for a treatment for brain injuries including concussion

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is honored to welcome retired United States National Soccer Team captain Abby Wambach to its Sports Advisory Board (SAB). The inaugural members of the SAB include notable professional athletes who have a passion to advance treatments for brain injuries.



Wambach is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion, and winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year. A six-time winner of the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the year, she is the record goal scorer for both the Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Teams. Internationally, Wambach is the second highest goal scorer of all time.

Wambach joins the growing SAB team that crosses sporting boundaries and includes Brett Favre, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Mark Rypien and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. The SAB will support Odyssey’s outreach efforts to enhance public awareness of traumatic brain injuries and concussion as well as the need for an FDA approved treatment. The Company is in the pre-clinical phase of development of a drug compound (PRV-002) and is currently preparing for its first human clinical trial.

Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey said, “We are honored to have Abby join our Sports Advisory Board. She is a proven leader and an icon for women, athletes, and fans worldwide. Abby also understands the urgency and importance of the SAB’s mandate. Concussion is a major health issue that affects many facets of our population. With the SAB’s work and the development of PRV-002, we will be able to positively impact outcomes for concussion patients worldwide.”

Wambach added, “I’m thrilled to be involved in such an important project. Concussion is a significant medical issue that needs a proven treatment. I’m hopeful that PRV-002 can provide this unmet need and am happy to be associated with this effort.”

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

﻿ About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.





