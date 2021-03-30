Tattle and Paytronix Integration Turbocharges Both Dine-in & Off-Premises Restaurant Guest Experience

Enables Restaurant Operators to Solicit Immediate Feedback and Make Operational Changes Necessary to Increase Guest Love and Loyalty

Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category , and Paytronix, the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced an integration that promises to deliver a better guest experience across all channels. Working together, Tattle and Paytronix enable mutually partnered restaurants to uncover key operational improvements that help elevate the dine-in and off-premises guest experience.



The integration combines the Paytronix platform’s rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels. Approaching guests either when they order or check in, Tattle collects guest feedback that enables the restaurants’ operations team to make improvements and increase guest satisfaction.

“The ability for both Tattle and Paytronix to bob and weave within the market is huge,” said Reed Daniels, CEO of Red’s Savoy Pizza. “They are ahead of the trends and can anticipate where we need to pivot before we have to make any changes.”

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Now, through this partnership, all guests that place an order with a participating restaurant that uses Paytronix will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data such as location of order, timing, ordering channel, and more.

The core benefits of the integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement,

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions,

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement,

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls.

"With off-premise revenue accounting for anywhere from 60-80% of a restaurant's overall revenue today, the quality of the off-premise guest experience has now become paramount for operators," says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. "Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a 4x greater frequency. Without off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."

“Paytronix has always focused on the guest experience, and in today’s restaurant environment quickly getting feedback to the individual store is more important than ever,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing at Paytronix. “Partnering with Tattle enables those companies that use both the Paytronix platform and Tattle to get a complete picture of what is happening within their workflow, make operational adjustments they need, and ensure a great guest experience.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners' locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

