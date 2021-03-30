Global Strategist H.P. Goldfield Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce to Help Guide Company’s Strategic Growth

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of H.P. Goldfield to its Advisory Board. Goldfield brings extensive high-level government and business expertise to the Board.



Goldfield is currently a Senior Consultant to the Albright Stonebridge Group, where he provides strategic advice to clients on international affairs and general public policy issues. He helps clients identify key public policy stakeholders and decision-makers from the political, regulatory and NGO sectors, and works with clients to develop and execute strategies to achieve sustainable results in global markets.

Goldfield also serves as a Senior International Advisor to the global law firm of Hogan Lovells where he is responsible for international trade and transactional problem-solving activities, and for developing and implementing complex legislative and regulatory strategies.

During the Reagan Administration, Goldfield served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development. He was also appointed by President Reagan to the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation. Prior to his appointment at the U.S. Department of Commerce, he served on the White House staff as Associate Counsel to the President.

Goldfield serves on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as a Board Member of the International Center for Religion and Diplomacy.

“H.P. has for years served at the highest levels of the U.S. government and some of the world’s leading public policy consultancies. He is an internationally known expert in regulatory and trade issues. As LookingGlass continues our rapid growth, H.P.’s unique credentials and expertise will be invaluable to our team,” said LookingGlass CEO, Gilman Louie.



“I am thrilled to join LookingGlass’s Advisory Board. The combination of their exceptional management team, cutting-edge products, and growth trajectory position them to continue to be a leader in cybersecurity, both in the U.S. and globally. I look forward to bringing my Federal government and international experience to help them address public policy issues as they continue to grow the company,” added Goldfield.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a global cybersecurity leader that provides public and private sector clients with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their financial, economic, and national security interests.

