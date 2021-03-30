Misonix Expands Ultrasonic Technology Capabilities to Address the Orthoplastics Market

SonicOne® Ultrasonic Wound Debridement Franchise to Provide Comprehensive Procedural Solution for Charcot Foot by Adding Complementary External Fixation Product to Reconstructive Tissue Offering

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 30, 2021 -- Misonix, Inc. ("Misonix" or the "Company"), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it has expanded its capabilities to address the orthoplastics market by incorporating its recently introduced Sequel line of external fixators to complement its existing wound debridement and regenerative products portfolio.



Stavros Vizirgianakis, president and CEO of Misonix, stated, “We have been hard at work to strategically leverage neXus, our ultrasonic platform technology and create innovative procedural solutions in high incident rate disease states. We now have a compelling suite of complementary products centered around the Misonix SonicOne® wound debridement system, including our new Sequel external fixation system and various reconstructive tissue solutions, such as the TheraGenesis bi-layer tissue matrix, that enhance our ability to address the significant and growing opportunity we see in the orthoplastics market. By creating a more encompassing offering, we not only significantly increase our average revenue per procedure, but also further enhance physicians’ ability to ensure positive patient outcomes.”

“In addition, we are pleased to announce our relationship with the world renowned Ilizarov Center in Kurgan, Russia with an exclusive agreement for the advanced training in circular fixation, infection management, and orthoplastic procedures. Our partnership with the Ilizarov Center provides healthcare practitioners with the most advanced training resources and research capabilities to further the effectiveness and increase the value proposition of our growing portfolio of orthoplastic surgical products.”

As part of its efforts to build a leading orthoplastics offering, Misonix partnered with Dr. Michael H. Theodoulou, chief of the division of podiatric surgery at Cambridge Health Alliance, as well an instructor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and Vice President of the Northeast region of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Theodoulou recently completed a complex reconstructive surgery of a severe case of lower extremity limb salvage utilizing a number of the Misonix Orthoplastic technologies.

Dr. Michael Theodoulou added, "The world of orthoplastic surgery continues to evolve in managing complex soft tissue defects, peripheral nerve issues, and limb salvage. Partnering with Misonix will unlock significant benefits for patient healing and recovery through the use of a 360-degree offering that includes wound preparation using ultrasonic debridement tools, allograft tissue and circular external fixation, all of which are critical in achieving successful outcomes to address the growing number of cases we are seeing in the orthoplastics universe. As chief of the division of podiatric surgery at Cambridge Health Alliance leading a world-class team of physicians focused on providing the best possible outcomes for our patients, I look forward to my ongoing partnership with a mission-driven company like Misonix. Additionally, we look forward to collaborating with Misonix and the Ilizarov Center by expanding those highly specialized and unique academic programs.”

