Wisely Adds Leadership Roles as Company Scales, Empowers Restaurants to Know their Customers

Tina Glickman Appointed Head of Partnerships; Ryan VanElslander Hired as VP of Sales

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisely, the guest engagement platform and restaurant CRM company that provides waitlist & reservations, table & order management, marketing automation, and guest sentiment tools for the industry, today announced Tina Glickman and Ryan VanElslander have joined the company as Head of Partnerships and VP of Sales respectively.



“Wisely has experienced an incredible year of growth, evolving our solutions and services to support our partners during one of the toughest times the industry has ever experienced. We’re proud to continue to grow our team and expand our market reach with Tina and Ryan’s invaluable experience,” said Wisely CEO and Cofounder Mike Vichich. “Restaurants understand, now more than ever, the importance of better knowing their customers and the adoption of technology to support their efforts to that end is continuing to accelerate. We welcome Tina and Ryan to the team and look forward to an exciting year for Wisely and the industry as a whole.”

Glickman is a restaurant industry veteran with more than 10 years of business development and partnership experience, joining Wisely from BentoBox where she was Senior Director of Partnerships. There, she oversaw the development of new partnerships with Coca Cola, DoorDash, Google, Stripe, and Toast—and increased the strength of existing relationships with US Foods and Square. She previously led partnership development while simultaneously starting the first inside sales team at Gust Inc., and built private banking partnerships within the Wealth Management division at Credit Suisse. In her newly created role as Head of Partnerships, Glickman will lead growth and partnership initiatives for Wisely, support product value enhancements, and help expand the company’s wide-reaching integration and partner ecosystem. Glickman holds an MBA from University of Virginia, Darden School of Business and Bachelor of Arts from University of the South.

“The caliber of talent, passion, and work ethic I’ve seen from each team member, as well as the diversity of background and experience within Wisely, is inspiring. Functioning as a force multiplier for their continued growth will be a privilege,” said Glickman. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue supporting the restaurant industry—this time, helping restaurants improve their customer relationships, marketing strategy, and overall business success.”

VanElslander comes to Wisely with more than 16 years of sales and management experience, and most recently served as Regional Sales Director at Zenefits, where he oversaw SMB and mid-market customer relationship development and drove net-new revenue for the company. He previously worked in sales roles at FindLaw, a Thomson Reuters Business, Better Business Planning, Inc. and Paychex, Inc., as a former small business owner and served in fast-casual, fine dining and bustling nightclubs for nine years. As Wisely’s VP of Sales, VanElslander will lead all company sales efforts and new relationship cultivation across the restaurant industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the Wisely team and firmly believe there was no better time. Wisely has formed an incredible, smart, and talented team of some of restaurant tech's finest,” said VanElslander. “They have also done an impressive job building the brand and product-market fit. That being said, they are just scratching the surface. The company is a rocket ship set to take off.”

Wisely empowers restaurant partners with integrated systems that provide actionable insights, ultimately spotlighting how to provide a better guest experience, gain more loyal guests, and increase revenue.

About Wisely

Wisely’s Marketing Automation/CRM, Waitlist/Reservations/Table Management, and Guest Sentiment solutions bridge the gap between customer data and customer experience, giving brands new ways to personalize and drive profits — at scale. Simply put, Wisely helps restaurants use data to curate a more personal experience for their guests (in-restaurant and online) and, in turn, boost profitability. From the best run operations to the most effective marketing campaigns—a partnership with Wisely is proven to drive results. For more, visit: www.getwisely.com .