Konica Minolta Extends Customer Benefits with Latest EFI Fiery Digital Front Ends for New Mid-Range Printers

Exceptional color management, optimized workflow and improved productivity are just a few of the added-value capabilities EFI Fiery brings to Konica Minolta Mid-Range Printers

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. and Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the availability of two EFI™ Fiery® powered digital front ends (DFEs) for the recently launched mid-range Konica Minolta AccurioPress C4080/C4070/C4065. Powered by Fiery FS400 Pro system software, the Fiery IC-317 and IC-419 servers offer small to mid-size commercial printshops, graphic communication providers, CRDs and print-for-pay businesses ways to enhance their production operations.



“We are pleased to be bringing to market these new printers with the exceptional capabilities that Fiery adds to their already-strong performance,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “By implementing this outstanding DFE/printer combination, printing businesses can benefit from the ability to produce stunning out-of-the-box color.”

The Fiery IC-317 DFE for the AccurioPress C4080/C4070, which is based on the blazing fast Fiery NX Pro hardware platform, is ideal for print businesses in scenarios where speed and high productivity are critical to ensure operation efficiency. The Fiery IC-419 is a powerful embedded DFE for customers who want exceptional color and image quality right out of the box at an affordable price.

“As business across the country reopens and with profits still under pressure, print providers are taking advantage of the opportunity to improve their printing operations by investing in digital technologies,” said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “The addition of an EFI Fiery digital front end to these printers help operators work more efficiently and process more work, and owners and managers can be assured they will benefit from streamlined color management capabilities, enhanced file processing at point of print and reduced cost due to waste. This offering puts customers in an even more competitive market position and enables them to move additional work from analog to digital processes.”

Streamlined job processing with fewer errors

The Fiery IC-317 provides advanced functionality for the highest print quality and faster processing. It includes Fiery JobExpert, which saves prepress time by analyzing incoming PDF files and dynamically choosing the optimal print settings to produce perfect output in the first try. In addition, included Fiery JobFlow™ Base software automates prepress tasks for increased productivity. Fiery IC-317 users can also take advantage of the optional Fiery Graphic Arts Pro Package to identify and correct potential color and imaging problems in jobs at the prepress stage to reduce the number of rejected jobs and wasted clicks.

The Fiery IC-419 can drive all digital presses of the AccurioPress C4080 Series. It is an affordable yet powerful solution for customers who want exceptional color and image quality. Users can produce the right color every time by taking advantage of powerful color and image quality offerings such as Fiery Spot Pro, Fiery ImageViewer, Fiery Image Enhance Visual Editor, and many more solutions that are part of an optional Fiery ColorRight Package. Plus, customers who need to reduce touchpoints and make print workflows more efficient can add an optional Fiery Automation Package that includes Fiery Hot Folders and Virtual Printers, Fiery JobFlow Base, Fiery JDF and many more solutions.

Superior color and access to a suite of cloud-based applications

With the new, next-generation EFI Fiery Edge™ color profiling technology, users can produce out-of-the-box print quality from either of the DFEs by taking full advantage of the printer’s resolution, imaging, color gamut and media capabilities. In addition, the new DFEs enable users to:

Improve the consistency of printed output with the Adobe® PDF Print Engine, which is compatible with the upcoming PDF 2.0 standard.

Build a stronger and more profitable print business with EFI IQ™ – a suite of cloud applications that lets users extract value from production data and make informed decisions to minimize bottlenecks and optimize equipment use.

Achieve consistent, accurate color all day, every day with EFI ColorGuard™, an award-winning, cloud-based color verification and calibration solution.

Leverage Fiery FreeForm™ Create technology to produce personalized communications.

A strong integration between Fiery servers and offline finishing equipment from major vendors will help print companies meet the demand for faster turnaround time. Users can also access the AccurioPress inline finisher (TU-510 Trimmer unit) and visually define finishing settings from Fiery Command WorkStation® to reduce operator errors.

The new Fiery DFEs are available from Konica Minolta and authorized Konica Minolta resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven™ products, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. ( www.efi.com )

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook , YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter .

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, JobMaster, JobFlow, Edge, ColorGuard, FreeForm and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Konica Minolta is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc. AccurioPress is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:

David Lindsay, EFI

404-931-7760

david.lindsay@efi.com



