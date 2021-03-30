More than half of Americans say EVs are instrumental in the fight against climate change

Barriers to widespread EV adoption remain, notably the lack of enough public charging stations, according to a new report by Ipsos and EVBox Group

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority (52%) of U.S. residents agree that electric vehicles are instrumental in combating climate change, and 46% agree that governments should increase tax incentives for people who buy EVs, according to a report from market research firm Ipsos and EVBox Group, a leading global provider of EV charging solutions.

Four in 10 (41%) of Americans say they would consider an Electric Vehicle (EV) for their next car. The top barrier to buying is drivers’ uncertainty around finding a charging station when they need it — an indication that an expanded public EV charging infrastructure would help the nation transition more quickly from gas cars to emission-free EVs.

Consumer attitudes revealed by the report support recent clean energy policy and market developments in the U.S. and illustrate how government incentives allow Americans to build a sustainable future.

This year, major automakers including General Motors and Ford are releasing a new wave of electric cars and pickup trucks that are more affordable for mainstream drivers. The U.S. recently rejoined the Paris Agreement in the fight against climate change, and the Biden administration is urging faster adoption of EVs with a call for 500,000 new public charging stations on U.S. roads by 2030.

The EVBox Mobility Monitor surveyed over 2,000 Americans nationwide via an online questionnaire with some notable results:

Most (59%) say climate change is personally important to them. Among those inclined to buy an EV (749 potential EV drivers), 83% share this view.





A majority (54%) of Americans, and 79% of potential EV drivers, have a (very) positive view of the Paris Agreement.





More than 4 in 10 Americans (45%) — and 7seven in 10 (72%) potential EV drivers — say environmental considerations are important when buying a car.





Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) potential EV drivers say President Biden’s plan to expand tax incentives for EV purchases makes them more inclined to buy an EV.

According to survey responses, the typical U.S. EV driver is young (18 to 34), male, highly educated, and charges their EV mostly at home (73%). Most EV drivers own multiple cars — often, an EV plus a gas car — a sign that drivers don’t feel comfortable going fully-electric without a backup because EV charging infrastructure is not yet widely available.

Despite a majority of Americans viewing climate change as personally important and EVs as instrumental to addressing it, significant barriers keep many U.S. drivers from buying EVs.

More EV chargers in more places would resolve drivers’ top concern: that they won’t find a charging station when they need it. Only 18% of Americans, and 30% of potential EV drivers, say that there are enough charging stations in their area.

To reduce other barriers will require the U.S. to install a larger number of more reliable chargers that are designed to be inclusive of people of all physical abilities. Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) EV drivers said they’ve had problems charging their EVs at public charging stations that were broken, not designed to accommodate people with disabilities, or otherwise difficult to use.

###

About the EVBox Mobility Monitor

EVBox Group works with Ipsos annually to assess EV adoption in Europe. This is its first U.S. report, which represents the opinions of n=2,002 U.S. citizens, including 100 EV drivers and 749 potential EV drivers, respondents who indicated they will most likely or definitely opt for an EV next time they purchase a car. EV drivers include hybrid, PHEV and BEV drivers.



About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management.



For more information about the Mobility Monitor report, EVBox, or Ipsos, contact Katelyn Hojeibane at katelyn.hojeibane@evbox.com.

Attachments

Katelyn Hojeibane EVBox Group katelyn.hojeibane@evbox.com