NFI receives order for 46 BYD ADL electric buses for Stagecoach fleets in Scotland

/EIN News/ -- LARBERT, Scotland, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership (“BYD ADL”), the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has taken firm orders from Stagecoach for 46 zero emission buses. ADL is a subsidiary of NFI.



This firm order is for 24 single deck and 22 double deck buses. These vehicles are part of ADL’s March 22nd announcement that the BYD ADL partnership was the intended supplier on 172 successful zero-emission bus proposals part-funded by the Scottish Government through the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme (SULEB), which helps bus companies invest in electric vehicles and associated infrastructure.

Using BYD’s battery electric driveline technology, ADL will assemble the buses at its factory in Falkirk, ensuring the investment benefits the local economy in Scotland’s Central Belt.

“We are excited about this substantial order of new zero-emission electric buses that continues to solidify the BYD ADL partnership as the leader in battery-electric buses in Scotland and the rest of the UK,” said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We look forward to working closely with Stagecoach to get these new buses onto the roads of Aberdeen, Perth and Kilmarnock at pace to lower emissions and provide cleaner transport.”

“As Scotland gears up to host the COP 26 climate change summit in November, it’s a crucial time for us all to think about how we can help deliver a greener recovery from COVID-19,” said Sam Greer, Regional Director for Stagecoach in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, while Stagecoach has recently announced that it is targeting a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035.

NFI is a leader and innovator in zero-emission mobility. The Company’s battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are in more than 80 cities in four countries and have completed over 20 million electric service miles. NFI has the broadest offering of electric vehicles including medium- and heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches and double-deck buses. NFI subsidiary ADL is the UK’s largest bus manufacturer and continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission mobility with sustainable single-deck buses, double-deck buses, and coaches.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

