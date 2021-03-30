PeopleFactors Launches Role Profiler to Help HR Professionals Zero in on Ideal Candidates with Improved Job Descriptions and Salary Data

--Online Candidate Role Profiler Available for Free --

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleFactors today launched the “Role Profiler,” a new online resource that provides a quick and simple way to define accurate and comprehensive job descriptions to help organizations find the ideal candidates for management and leadership roles. Offered at no cost, the Role Profiler is available at https://roleprofiler.peoplefactors.com/.



“A high-quality job description that specifies the characteristics of an ideal candidate is the foundation for successful recruitment. It is hard to find a great new hire if you haven’t defined what you are looking for,” said Charlie Atkinson, CEO of PeopleFactors. “Instead of copy-and-pasting previous job descriptions, or relying on a short job summary, Role Profiler allows you to quickly create a well-structured job description that accurately reflects the skills and qualities needed for your management or leadership roles.”

To get started with the Role Profiler, the user describes the organization (such as manufacturing, retail, etc.) and the function (e.g. Sales, Finance, General etc.). The Role Profiler then walks the user through the selection of job responsibilities and candidate qualifications, skills, abilities and values, providing recommendations based on validated data backed by the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET) and localised salary recommendation based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

In addition to the Role Profiler, PeopleFactors offers a pre-hire assessment solution that helps companies evaluate a candidate’s fit for the role, with a comprehensive skills and personality assessment. PeopleFactors assessments are available on a pay-as-you-go basis, or by annual subscription with unlimited assessment usage. Subscriptions provide access to an administration and analytics platform as well as a full suite of APIs to support integration with third party ATS, LMS and other HR systems.

About PeopleFactors

PeopleFactors was founded by recruiting HR consultant Charlie Atkinson, who has more than 20 years of experience in HR consultancy and building HR systems and technology to help businesses identify and develop their people talent. The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of hfi , has conducted tens of thousands of assessments across hundreds of clients, and its team has unmatched scientific and business expertise. Headquartered in Boston and London, PeopleFactors has customers worldwide including Capgemini, Starbucks, Imperial Brands and Asahi. Learn more about PeopleFactors at http://www.peoplefactors.com

