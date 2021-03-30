Sanitas Brewing Company Named Colorado Ale Brewery of the Year

Boulder-Based Craft Brewer Claims Three Honors At New York International Beer Competition

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, CO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanitas Brewing Company, a mainstay on the competitive Colorado craft beer scene for more than half a decade, announced today that it has been named Colorado Ale Brewery of the Year in the 10th Annual New York International Beer Competition, and that the brewery’s acclaimed Passion Fruit Sour and Black IPA beers also claimed prizes in the annual competition.

This year’s NYIBC featured more than 800 entries from over 14 countries competing in nearly 40 categories, and the top beer buyers and trade professionals in the country served as judges in the competition. This marked the first time Sanitas Brewing Company entered the competition and it was rewarded not only with the prized Colorado Ale Brewery of the Year honor, but also with a silver medal for its Passion Fruit Sour and a bronze medal for its Black IPA.

Founded in 2013, the Sanitas Brewing Company currently offers four year-round beers and more than 25 unique beers throughout the year, all available in their taproom and patio, located in the shadow of the iconic Boulder Flatirons and Mount Sanitas, for which the brewery is named.

“The New York International Beer Competition is one of the most legitimate competitions in the beer world, so to get two of our best selling beers to win awards and to be named Colorado Ale Brewery of the Year was awesome,” said Sanitas Brewing Company co-founder Michael Memsic. “It’s exciting that our beer is becoming more recognized, because it signifies to us that the changes and improvements we’ve made to our products are paying off.”

The NYIBC awards highlight an optimistic spring season for the Sanitas Brewing Company, following a silver medal at the Great American Beer Fest in the fall which continues to thrive in Boulder’s competitive craft brewery scene, despite challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year the Sanitas Brewing Company opened an expanded new patio space covering roughly 8,000 square feet that includes an outdoor bar with four taps of Sanitas microbrews, making it the largest outdoor seating space for any brewery in the City of Boulder. Sanitas has since added additional seating, lighting and shade to accommodate more guests this spring and summer and to help alleviate concerns about social distancing during the pandemic.

In addition, Sanitas Brewing Company is on pace to have every staff member completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1, and the brewery will continue to abide by all CDC guidelines throughout the pandemic to help limit the spread of the virus.

“I am extremely optimistic about the spring and summer and 2021 as a whole, and I can’t wait,” Memsic said. “I think our patio is going to explode this summer because of the improvements we’ve made, and we’re doing even more this year to make it the best patio in Boulder. We have a killer staff, great seating and a really cool environment overall.”





About Sanitas Brewing Company

Sanitas Brewing Company began with two brewers’ audacious passion for beer. Since then, they’ve built a team of bold, spirited and adventurous individuals working together to bring you a tasty beverage to enjoy in the company of our tap room, to accompany you to our neighboring Rocky Mountains or sip in the comfort of your own home. Our team strongly believes in beer bringing people together and taking pride in our tap room serving as a watering hole for your entrepreneurial collaborations, post-work decompressing and celebrations! Stop by and enjoy a taco and crisp brew, hike Mt. Sanitas and reward yourself with one of our famous lagers or sip a stout next to your fireplace; where your passion leads you, we’re confident in our beer you bring to compliment that journey. https://www.sanitasbrewing.com

Attachments

Michael Eisenbrown Sanitas Brewing Co. 4407250031 Mike@meteoritepr.com