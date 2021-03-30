Hospice by the Bay is Now By the Bay Health

New name for 45-year-old health services provider reflects expansion of care services and growing commitment to Bay Area and Northern California communities

/EIN News/ -- LARKSPUR, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospice by the Bay, the trusted provider of hospice, palliative care, and in-home health care services, today announced that it has taken a new name, By the Bay Health. The name change is designed to more accurately reflect the organization’s current breadth of services, which include hospice care, palliative care, comfort care, grief counseling, pediatric care, and skilled home health care services.



Founded 45 years ago as Hospice of Marin, By the Bay Health is the oldest non-profit hospice in California and the second oldest in the United States. The organization has since been meeting the rising demand for more options with regards to home health care services beyond its hospice care.

“Our commitment to provide end-of-life care will always be at the core of this organization,” says Kitty Whitaker, RN, MS, CEO of By the Bay Health. “As a trusted community provider, we think our patients and families will appreciate the option of staying within one system while selecting a service that is in alignment with their goals of care, such as Skilled Home Health Care, which is ideal for post-surgical recovery, physical therapy, or for monitoring general wellness.”

By the Bay Health’s affiliation with University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Health has also helped expand its services, allowing the organization to offer one of the highest physician-to-patient ratios in the region.

“UCSF Health is proud to have By the Bay Health as an affiliate,” said Dr. Steven Pantilat, Chief of Palliative Medicine at UCSF Health and By the Bay Health Board Member. “It’s essential to have specialized services focused on improving the quality of life of people with serious illness and their loved ones. By the Bay Health is a critical part of our Bay Area care network, which helps us address the multifaceted health needs of patients and their families, including end-of-life care.”

By the Bay Health has offices in Larkspur, San Francisco and Sonoma and serves patients in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Alameda Counties, as well as American Canyon, Napa, and Vallejo. They also offer bilingual services in Spanish and Chinese.

About By the Bay Health:

The non-profit By the Bay Health, an affiliate of UCSF, has been an innovative leader in home-based care for those facing life-limiting illnesses for more than four decades. Services include hospice, skilled home health care, palliative care and pediatric care in the San Francisco Bay Area counties of: Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma, Alameda and the cities of American Canyon, Napa and Vallejo. Grief support and education on end-of-life care are also offered to the community-at-large. For more information about our services, or to make a donation, call (415) 927.2273 or visit bythebayhealth.org.

Contact:

Fernando Diaz

Director of Marketing and Communications

By the Bay Health

415-726-4655

fdiaz@hbtb.org