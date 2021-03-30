Cannabis Industry Big Data Pioneer New Frontier Data Accelerates International Growth, Expands Leadership Team

Giadha A. DeCarcer leads strategy and global growth as Executive Chair; Gary Allen named CEO

Washington, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the most trusted authority in cannabis data, analytics and business intelligence worldwide, today announced changes to its leadership structure in support of its international expansion and growth strategy.

Giadha A. DeCarcer, who founded New Frontier Data in 2014 and has served as its only CEO to date, will become Executive Chair and continue to lead the company’s strategic direction and planning; M&A activities; and global expansion efforts across Europe, Latin America, and soon Africa and APAC. DeCarcer appointed Gary Allen, previously New Frontier Data’s COO, to serve as CEO, who, drawing on his past technology innovation success, will continue executing on the company’s data and tech-enabled product strategy and leading its recently launched AdTech division, NXTecK, the largest provider of cannabis consumer profile data in the world.

DeCarcer, an industry pioneer and the only woman to establish a big data company in the space, built New Frontier Data from the ground up, revolutionizing and transforming the cannabis sector and becoming the first to deliver mature market and financial reporting on the nascent cannabis sector. Since its inception, DeCarcer grew the company through mergers and acquisitions, a focused strategic vision, and meticulous operational and financial planning, securing strong strategic alliances and building a team of now industry-wide recognized talent.

“This has been an incredibly challenging yet rewarding seven years. We worked diligently and creatively to become the most respected and trusted provider of cannabis analytics and business intelligence in the industry and now have the unique opportunity to solidify our position as the global nexus of cannabis data worldwide,” noted DeCarcer. “I am extremely excited and grateful to have an amazing team to rely on and entrust someone as savvy and innovative as Gary so I can focus on New Frontier Data’s, well, next frontier!”

Allen joined New Frontier Data in 2017 to lead the product evolution of Equio, New Frontier Data’s cannabis data marketplace, and has since been instrumental in establishing high-profile partnerships and bringing to market NXTecK, the market-leading programmatic advertising data and technology solution. Prior to joining New Frontier Data, Allen held leadership roles in high-growth companies in marketing, technology and operations and has deep domain expertise in digital marketing technology. He built the market-leading bid management technology for Performics, which was later acquired by Google, and as CEO, grew a top competitive intelligence firm that was purchased by Kantar Media.

“Cannabis is quickly maturing into a retail vertical market akin to mainstream consumer markets, and with that evolution, intelligence and tech-enabled solutions are becoming table stakes to quickly assess and understand market dynamics, make informed business decisions and then take action on those decisions,” said Allen. “Working with the incredible team Giadha built, and following her vision of providing mature, unbiased, high-tech-based understanding of an unrecognized market, I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to take on the role of CEO, execute on our product strategy and bring next generation B2B data solutions to the cannabis industry.”

New Frontier Data Accomplishments Include:

New Frontier Data reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries.

The company has a staff of 40+ located across three continents.

Company valuation has increased 10X since 2014.

In 2018, DeCarcer led the creation of InterCannAlliance, a global forum designed to unite cannabis industry leaders with stakeholders in new and emerging markets.

Biographies for New Frontier Data’s executives can be found at https://newfrontierdata.com/about-us/

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at https://newfrontierdata.com.

