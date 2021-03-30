Athena Alliance, Learning Platform for Women Leaders, Partners with Plan C Advisors to Advise Corporations, Boards, and Executives on Positive Climate Action

Athena and Plan C collaborate to drive awareness and executive action on the most urgent issue facing businesses today

/EIN News/ -- Half Moon Bay, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, the global, digital learning platform for top women executives, today announced its strategic partnership with Plan C Advisors, a global climate consultancy. The two organizations are joining together to educate and empower women executives, boards, CEOs, and corporate teams on the risks and opportunities presented by the intersectionality of sustainable business practices and climate.

“Athena has always supported women leaders as they prepare for the C-suite or the boardroom. Now, we want to see that members can effectively champion climate action as well, as a key element in ESG and sustainability," said Coco Brown, founder and CEO of Athena. "We are also dedicated to supporting businesses and boards as they consider the impact of climate across their business. We’re thrilled to partner with the expert advisors of Plan C to bring this vision to life."

A broad range of strategic climate services and support

Plan C will offer a range of services to Athena’s clients, such as sector-specific board and executive briefings, climate-readiness scans, public perception assessments, and cross-enterprise workshops. Additionally, Plan C provides organizations with virtual climate advisory boards and integrated, year-round guidance.

"Plan C and Athena share a desire to champion women and to accelerate the pace of change at the top levels of leadership,” said Amanda North, CEO of Plan C. “As an Athena member myself, I have personally experienced the benefit of Athena’s continuous executive learning. And now I am thrilled to offer Plan C services in partnership with Athena to help women executives be stronger leaders, more effective board members and to help guide organizations as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by climate.”

Athena frequently partners with investment firms, CEOs, corporations, and boards to help them advance their top women leaders and diversify their boards. Additionally, Athena provides executive development for senior corporate leadership teams from companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, USPS, Autodesk, Workfront, and more.

The partnership will launch with a free public Virtual Salon on April 7, “The Most Pressing Climate Issues for Business Leaders,” a conversation between Athena’s CEO Coco Brown and Plan C’s CEO Amanda North. Non-members, male allies, corporate partners, and investors are encouraged to attend. Following, Plan C will host a series of Virtual Climate Action Salons exclusively for Athena members, guiding them through a discussion on the four areas climate impacts that demand the most attention from businesses of all sizes: comprehensive risk identification, purpose reevaluation and opportunity exploration, communication and disclosures, and cross-enterprise engagement.

About Athena Alliance

Athena is an executive learning platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms, and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.com

About Plan C Advisors

Plan C Advisors is a global consulting firm that advises business leaders on the impacts of climate to their organizations and recommends high-level strategies for action. Our team draws on their own experience as Board Directors, C Suite executives, and counselors to identify our clients’ top climate threats and opportunities. We enable business leaders to catalyze climate action across their organizations and, in doing so, build a more healthy, just, and sustainable world for everyone. www.PlanCAdvisors.com

