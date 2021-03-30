Top Smart Home Products Manufacturer Allterco Robotics Partners with Leading AV Distributor Blackwire to Offer Product Line and Control4 Drivers to Dealers

New partnership extends availability of Shelly product line to CEDIA network

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US , makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products , today announced details of a strategic partnership with leading AV distributor Blackwire Designs . One of the most trusted distributors in the CEDIA market space, Blackwire now offers a selection of Shelly devices designed to help dealers easily solve problems on the jobsite. Blackwire also offers 3rd-party drivers for Control4 systems. Learn more about Shelly products here .



According to research from NPD , half of US consumers own at least one smart home device, up from 35% in January 2020, boosting the demand for unique smart home applications from security to lights to thermostats and more. With a proven track record of offering powerful, yet cost-effective products and software solutions, Blackwire aims to empower professional installers with versatile options to easily control devices in a client’s home. Through this new partnership, dealers can now seamlessly integrate the appropriate Shelly device into a homeowners existing control system without interruption to service or additional training needed. These devices deliver simple, easy-to-use and versatile smart home automation options to homeowners across the country.

“We are pleased to now offer these unique products for our dealers to use on their projects,” said Kevin Luther, Owner, Blackwire Designs. “We’re especially excited about the small form-factor of Shelly devices; their size allows them to be installed in locations where no other product can be. We truly believe these products will be problem-solvers for every dealer in the field.”

Blackwire expects to deliver additional licensed Shelly drivers for Elan, RTI and URC in the near future. Allterco Robotics US will continue to build out its strategic partner ecosystem to extend the availability of the powerful Shelly line as demand for smart home automation and IoT-based products grows.

“As one of the most reputable brands in the industry, we are thrilled to partner with Blackwire and introduce Shelly products to even more smart home installers, integrators, and homeowners,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “This valued partnership is cornerstone to our success in bringing our proven line of products to the US and helping installers simplify the integration of smart home automation devices as more and more homeowners realize the comfort, safety and enjoyment our products can provide.”

Learn more about the products and software offered through Blackwire here .

About Allterco Robotics US

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company’s line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly’s suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable.



A division of Allterco Robotics, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Allterco Robotics US products are available for direct consumer purchase and sold through distribution channels. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/ .

About Blackwire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, Blackwire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry serving both residential and commercial dealers. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Blackwire Designs ensures dealers experience a stress-free install by quickly shipping pre-configured, plug-and-play products. Every product Blackwire sells is extensively tested by technicians, for technicians. The team also monitors feedback received from technicians in the field to source best-in-class products.

Blackwire delivers exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — including after-hours and weekends — to ensure issues are resolved and the dealer is not left high and dry on an install. Most importantly, Blackwire makes sure integrators never go hungry on the jobsite by offering snacks with every shipment.

Blackwire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering a range of first- and third-party integration drivers for Control4, Elan, RTI, and URC platforms.

For more information, visit blackwiredesigns.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

Follow Blackwire:

http://facebook.com/blackwiredesigns

http://twitter.com/blackwire

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4453afcc-2ae7-4fd1-94fb-2ab3c48c8572