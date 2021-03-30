SAIT ranked one of the best business schools in the world

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School of Business at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) is one of only three Canadian schools to make the top 100 in CEOWORLD Magazine’s Best Business Schools in the World for 2021.

Entering the list for the first time in position #52, the school joins compatriots Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto (#38) and Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University (#94) in the top 100. Harvard Business School in Boston, Mass. took first place overall.

“This recognition really demonstrates how SAIT graduates are making an impact in industry,” says Janet Segato, Dean, SAIT School of Business. “It shows they’re coming out of their programs career ready, with the technical and human skill set to make a difference.”

The annual ranking is determined using a combination of surveys, research and publicly available statistics, and is based on satisfaction levels of individual students, industry professionals and corporate recruiters.

“This is a very prestigious list to be on, and this placement is recognition from industry of the value they’re seeing in our students,” says Segato. “It’s especially meaningful now as we continue to adapt and evolve in response to COVID-19, a changing world and an ever-changing world of work.”

SAIT’s School of Business is one of the largest business schools in Western Canada, and puts significant stock in all things industry driven, starting with instruction delivered by faculty who are experts in the field. Over the years, programming has grown to offer increased opportunities for SAIT business students to meaningfully connect to industry and apply their knowledge through work-integrated learning — from their first semester through to practicums and final capstone projects.

Notable alumni from the SAIT School of Business include:

Ryan Scott (BA ’01) | President and CEO, Scott's entrepreneurial spirit is helping Avalon Master Builder meet growing consumer demand for sustainable homes.

| President and CEO, Scott's entrepreneurial spirit is helping Avalon Master Builder meet growing consumer demand for sustainable homes. Jennifer Carlson (BA ’98) | Carlson founded Baby Gourmet to fill a gap in the baby food market. Her latest venture is a youth skin care line, Thirsty Naturals.

| Carlson founded Baby Gourmet to fill a gap in the baby food market. Her latest venture is a youth skin care line, Thirsty Naturals. Jay Westman (BA ’84) | Westman co-founded Jayman Homes in Calgary. He is also heavily involved in giving back to the community.

Today’s announcement follows SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism being recently named on CEOWORLD’s prestigious world rankings for best Hospitality and Hotel Management School — #1 in Canada and #19 in the world.

About SAIT School of Business

Established in 1966, SAIT’s School of Business delivers cutting-edge programs to inspire learners and leaders to take action and get results. Bachelor of Business Administration students can major in accounting, financial services, human resource management, management, marketing and supply chain management.

SAIT has also launched four new Business certificate programs: Accounting, Business and Entrepreneurship, Management and Leadership, and Marketing. These are being offered part-time and give students the opportunity to ladder into our Business Administration diploma program.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first publicly funded technical school of its kind in North America. Today, SAIT is a global leader in applied education, serving more than 50,000 students annually. SAIT offers certificate, diploma, post diploma, apprenticeship and applied degree programs, baccalaureate degrees, corporate training and more than 1,000 continuing education courses. Curriculum at SAIT is developed through industry partnerships to ensure graduates have the skills and knowledge required in the workplace. In Fall 2020, with a historic gift from philanthropist David Bisset, SAIT opened its ninth school — the School for Advanced Digital Technology. SAIT is honoured to be selected by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2021. sait.ca

