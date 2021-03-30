NASDAQ: NAVI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Navient Corp announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: NAVI shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Navient Corp prior to May 2014 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: NAVI shares, might have also options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 11, 2016, a lawsuit was filed against Navient. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants issued allegedly materially false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that Navient’s loan servicing practices were not in compliance with applicable federal regulations, that Navient’s non-compliance with federal regulations could subject Navient and its subsidiaries to restitution, civil monetary penalties, and corrective actions, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about Navient’ business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On September 28, 2016, an amended complaint was filed and on November 14th the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



On September 6, 2017, the court granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the case with leave to amend the complaint.



On November 17, 2017, a second amended complaint was filed and on January 10, 2018, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.



On January 29, 2019, the court denied in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.



On September 6, 2019, a motion for class certification was filed.



On September 2, 2020, the court issued an order certifying classes in the case.



