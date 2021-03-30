Dymax and Intrepid Automation Combine Efforts to Enhance Automated 3D Printing and Manufacturing

BlueWave® AX-550 LED Flood-Curing Systems to be Integrated into Intrepid Automation’s New Automated Post-Processing Chambers

TORRINGTON, Conn., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, and Intrepid Automation, leader in additive manufacturing and automation services, are working together to bring 3D printing to market faster.



Along with the reliability and consistent post-cure capability of Dymax light-curing systems, Intrepid is partnering with Dymax to help create total solutions for their digital manufacturing operations. After realizing that Dymax is a thought leader and expert in light-curing technology, it was a natural choice for Intrepid to join forces with Dymax to more effectively address issues that might come up with the post-curing process and to solve complex assembly problems.

Intrepid’s new post-processing chambers will utilize BlueWave® AX-550 LED flood-curing systems to ensure complete uniform curing of 3D printed parts, which is especially critical in the aerospace, medical, and dental industries. With quality being a key component in the entire manufacturing process, it’s important for Intrepid to incorporate measuring and maintenance systems into their curing systems so they can confidently run them 24/7. “Dymax always takes pride in being a customer-driven innovative company that delivers high-value products,” said Tim Sasur, Product Development Director for Dymax. “Any time a cutting-edge customer such as Intrepid validates that our new product helps them solve manufacturing challenges, it’s a great success story for both companies.”

Together, the two companies will develop customized and integrated controls for 3D printing, supply customers more quickly, and assist businesses through their entire manufacturing journey.

About Intrepid Automation

Intrepid Automation is an additive manufacturing and automation service provider offering full end-to-end integration of highly optimized 3D printing technology and downstream automation in supply chains for customers looking to modernize their manufacturing processes and harness the power of data as part of their ongoing digital transformations.

For additional information on Intrepid Automation, visit https://www.intrepidautomation.com/

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.